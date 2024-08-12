Mob of 30 teens on bicycles caught on video brutally beating up, robbing lone man in street: 'This is what LA has come to'

A mob of about 30 teenagers on bicycles were caught on video brutally beating up and robbing a lone man in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month, KTLA-TV reported.

You can view the station's video report — which includes cellphone video of the attack and an interview with the victim — here.

The station said a witness captured video of what happened next: The mob of teens assaulted Uulu, stole his property — including his backpack and wallet — from his vehicle, shattered the car's windows, and repeatedly stomped on the vehicle's hood and trunk.

Shailoobek Bazarbai Uulu told KTLA he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Hope Street on Aug. 2 when the group pulled in front of his vehicle.

When the light turned green, Uulu told the station he attempted to pass them when "one of them threw a bottle of water in my car. So, I don’t know what happened.”

Uulu then pulled over and exited his car, after which he said the group surrounded him, KTLA reported.

“This is what L.A. has come to,” the man recording video of the incident was heard saying, KTLA reported. “Dog, I’m not even playing. I literally just parked. These kids are wild, not older than 20.”

The station said Uulu could be seen barefoot and limping as the teens pushed and punched him in the back of his head.

In the end, Uulu suffered a broken leg — which will require surgery — as well as deep cuts all over his body after getting kicked and punched while on the ground, KTLA said.

“Suddenly, someone pulled me out, and she literally saved my life,” Uulu told the station. “It was a young lady [who took] me aside ...”

KTLA added that a few adults — including the witness who recorded the video — tried to stop the attack and get the teens to leave the area; traffic was backed up as a result of the attack.

'It’s a been a week, and no one has been arrested.'

Uulu told the station he’d been planning on moving, which is why many of his belongings were in his car — but many of those possessions are now gone, including documents, cash, and credit cards.

The victim told KTLA he did nothing to provoke the attack, but one of the teens in the clip can be heard telling the witness who was recording that Uulu cut them off with his car and nearly hit them.

As you might guess, the teen attackers all fled the area by the time police arrived, the station said, adding that Uulu was taken to a hospital.

“It’s a been a week, and no one has been arrested,” he noted to KTLA. “They stole my bank cards, and they even tried to use it a few days later.”

Uulu also told the station the teens caused $20,000 worth of damage to his car. A GoFundMe for the victim has raised over $11,000 as of Monday afternoon.

“I am alone here and never thought that I could find myself in such a situation,” he added to KTLA.

Those with information about the attack can call LAPD’s Central Station at 213-486-6606, and those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, the station said.

