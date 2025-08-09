Whistleblower drops bombshell: Did Bill Barr and Fani Willis team up to sabotage Trump's comeback?

Amid President Donald Trump's efforts to drain the swamp, a new explosive whistleblower account reveals troubling allegations about former Attorney General William Barr, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and the Georgia election case against the president.

According to a Thursday report from Project Veritas, former journalist Patrícia Lélis claims that she has evidence from her work at Howard Stirk Holdings that Trump's former AG "devised legal strategies to target Trump supporters and block his political comeback."

'Barr has put the entire FBI after this woman to get the documents she has.'

Lélis' handwritten meeting notes, emails, and photos, reviewed by Project Veritas, claimed to outline secret discussions from 2021 to 2023 between Barr and others to strategize legal action against Trump, his supporters, and those involved in the January 6th protest.

"I have notes of every single meeting," she told the outlet.

She claimed that during a meeting on September 13, 2021, Barr had discussed the newly formed January 6th Committee. Lélis' notes read, "The investigation will be focused on people close to Trump and make efforts to formally prosecute these people."

According to her notes, Barr hoped to target Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Enrique Tarrio, the Oath Keepers, and the Proud Boys, among others.

Notes dated March 15, 2022, revealed that Barr was allegedly communicating with Fulton County DA Willis and special counsel Jack Smith regarding planned legal action in Florida, Georgia, and New York.

Lélis also wrote, "Barr believes the FBI will go to Trump's house soon."

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022.

On February 27, 2023, Barr allegedly advised Willis to pursue RICO charges against Trump.

In August 2023, Willis brought a 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 codefendants. The indictment charged the president, in part, under Georgia's RICO statute.

Lélis told Project Veritas, "Bill Barr was like, 'We should bring RICO because it's a very difficult type of charge to defend.'"

Lélis said she reported Barr to the FBI and was subsequently prosecuted by the Department of Justice. She was granted political asylum in an undisclosed foreign country.

The outlet stated that it was first tipped off about these allegations by DOJ officials who were concerned about a potential cover-up to attribute Barr's alleged actions to Lélis.

A DOJ official told Project Veritas, "Barr has put the entire FBI after this woman to get the documents she has."

Barr is listed as a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute and a partner at the Torridon Group.

Blaze News contacted the Hudson Institute and the Torridon Group to seek a comment from Barr, but they did not respond. Willis' office also did not reply to a request for comment.

