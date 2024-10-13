The long, murky friendship of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Barr

Every man has a hobby or two. Some, like stamp collecting or bowling, reveal very little about his character. Others ... well, let me point you in the direction of Donald Barr, father of former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.



When Donald wasn’t doing his 9-to-5 work as headmaster at the exclusive New York City private school Dalton, he was busy writing some rather peculiar science fiction. His 1973 novel, "Space Relations: A Slightly Gothic Interplanetary Tale," envisions a universe where the elite indulge in the most depraved of activities.

To this day, with the exception of Ghislaine Maxwell, not a single person linked to Jeffrey Epstein has faced arrest or prosecution.

On the planet Kossar, trafficking, sexual debauchery, and the enslavement of human beings are the norm. The ruling oligarchs treat people as commodities, breeding sex slaves and subjecting them to hormone manipulation to satisfy their perverse desires.

Criminally unqualified

This reads very much like a sci-fi version of Jeffrey Epstein’s real-life empire of exploitation, with all manner of perversions facilitated by his connections to powerful elites.

I mention Epstein for a very specific reason. You see, shortly after writing his rather eccentric novel, Barr inexplicably hired the sexual predator to teach at his school. Epstein, a college dropout with no teaching experience, was criminally unqualified for the role.

Remember, this is the Dalton School we are talking about, one of the most prestigious private institutions in the United States. It has long been a breeding ground for the children of the wealthy and powerful, boasting alumni who go on to attend Ivy League universities and hold influential positions across various fields.

Such an august reputation makes the hiring of an unqualified individual like Epstein all the more baffling — until you realize that dad Donald had worked for the OSS, the forerunner of the CIA. Now, things look a little clearer. But also considerably darker.

Was Jeffrey Epstein an intelligence asset? A better question might be, how could someone without intelligence connections operate with such impunity for so many years?

The formative years



As for Donald’s son, it’s difficult to know where to begin.

The former U.S. attorney general has longstanding ties to the CIA. Early in his career, Bill Barr worked for the CIA while attending law school, specifically in the intelligence analysis and law divisions. Throughout his legal career, Barr maintained connections with the intelligence community, evident during his tenure as attorney general under George H.W. Bush, a former CIA director.

Most readers know that Bill Barr's connection to Epstein traces back to 2019, when, as U.S. attorney general, he oversaw the Justice Department during the pedophile's arrest in Florida. But again, as most readers know, appearances can be very deceptive.

Bosom buddies

Barr and Epstein go way back. As the excellent investigative reporter Nick Bryant has shown with photographic evidence, Barr and Epstein clearly attended the Interlochen Center for the Arts, a renowned arts education institution in northern Michigan, when they were kids. At the very same time.

However, when Bryant looked through the school's yearbook, he found that none of the photos had names listed. A yearbook without names is not just uncommon. It’s unheard of. Something is off.

'Raises serious questions'

In August 2019, shortly after Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, Bill Barr issued the following statement:

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Indeed, they must. Such as, just how close were Bill Barr and Epstein, really? How deep did their connection go?

And for anyone thinking, "How can you criticize Bill Barr? He's on 'our team,'" let’s be absolutely clear: When it comes to the mass trafficking and exploitation of children — including victims as young as 11 — there are no teams. There's only a choice between good and evil. Either you oppose Satan or support him. I know where I stand. But do we know where Bill Barr stands?

Let that sink in. Epstein masterminded one of the largest and most sophisticated trafficking rings in American history, allegedly catering to some of the world's most powerful figures, from Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew. Yet here we are in 2024, and we are no closer to justice than we were back in 2019.

Under orders?

After Epstein's arrest, Barr initially claimed a conflict of interest, citing his previous work at Kirkland and Ellis — the law firm that helped broker Epstein's notorious 2007 "sweetheart" deal with Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Marie Villafaña.

But after a quick consultation with "ethics officials," Barr abruptly reversed his decision and inserted himself into Epstein's prosecution in Manhattan. Of course, his connections ran even deeper than a 12-year-old legal assignment. Let's not forget, Barr's father had longstanding ties to Epstein.

Why didn’t Barr fully recuse himself and allow an impartial prosecutor to take charge? Because, it seems, he was under orders not to. And who would issue such orders? Likely, his old friends at the CIA. Epstein had too much dirt on too many high-profile people. For that reason, he was almost certainly murdered. His victims will never see justice, and we will never uncover the actual truth.

Jeffrey Epstein is dead and so too are the chances of getting to the bottom of the darkest story since 9/11.

Bill Barr has some serious questions to answer. He knows this. It's high time the rest of America knew it, too.