Jon Stewart just revealed EXACTLY how the left works

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart recently attempted to dunk on Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck by claiming he flip-flopped his position on the Epstein files in unwavering support of President Donald Trump.

Of course, the talk-show host seemed to forget that taking things out of context is disingenuous — but Glenn is unfazed.

“Jon Stewart has been mocking me for years, and that’s fine,” Glenn says.

“The only reason why I want to play this,” he explains before beginning Stewart’s montage, “'cause it’s really not worth it other than for anybody who doesn’t know how the left works. What they do is they take everything out of context, and they twist it to make it look as though I’m saying something that I’m not,” he adds.

“I honestly think my favorite thing about this is watching conspiracy theorists have to unravel the red string that they themselves originally strung out. Here’s the OG conspiracy theorist, Glenn Beck, at his excitement for Trump’s beginning of the second term,” Stewart said, before playing a clip of Glenn saying he believed the Epstein files would be released immediately.

However, Stewart made it seem like Glenn was saying Trump would release the files, when it was really Kash Patel who he thought would release the files.

“I had that on very, very good authority. Trust me, very good authority on that,” Glenn says. “I can’t help that that person that told me that was wrong. It was hard to be wrong, but they were wrong. And so I look like I was just out there on a limb. I don’t really care.”

Stewart then jumps to another clip of Glenn at a chalkboard, about six months later, where he’s explaining why he doesn’t believe Trump is on the Epstein list.

The entire time, Glenn is not stating facts, but rather saying what he believes.

“I asked, ‘Do you believe that?’ Leaving it open for you to say, ‘Yes, I do believe that,’” Glenn says.

“But remember, this whole chalkboard was, ‘What do I feel is most likely,’ not ‘What happened.’ What do I feel is most likely to have happened? Why? I wasn’t excusing no release. I was saying, ‘Why wasn’t there a release? Why didn’t it happen?’ But again, you’ll notice he doesn’t cover that,” he continues.

“This is exactly the way the left works,” he says, adding, “And especially with people like Jon Stewart, who are doing comedy, you take it out of context, and you take it out of context so you can make it funny.”

