Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy news: 'My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday that she is expecting another baby in May 2026.

Leavitt told Fox News Digital that her baby will be a girl. She and her husband, Nick, had their first child, a son named Niko, in 2024.

'I am beyond excited to become a girl mom.'

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," said Leavitt. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to heaven on Earth."

She went on to say she was "extremely grateful to President Trump and our amazing chief of staff, Susie Wiles, for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

Leavitt released a photo on her Instagram account showing the sonogram image of the new baby from a decoration on her Christmas tree. She also showed off her baby bump.

"Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children," she continued. "So we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever."

She will continue in her position as press secretary, according to a senior White House official.

"2026 is going to be an amazing year for the president and our country, and personally, I am beyond excited to become a girl mom," she added.

Leavitt will be the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history, according to Fox News Digital.

