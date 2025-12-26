Cowboys football player says Chargers' video falsely portrays him as racist

The social media team for the Los Angeles Chargers was reviled by many for apparently editing a video to make it appear as if an opponent team's player had yelled a racial epithet on the field.

The video was posted to the X platform but deleted after Cooper Beebe of the Dallas Cowboys criticized the post and denied the suggestion that he had used a racist slur.

Beebe's words were bleeped out, which he said gave the false impression that he had said something racist.

"Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS," Beebe posted in response.

Beebe explained that he was calling out a play on the field but was accused of using an expletive. The exchange led to a penalty on the team and more trash-talking.

"He was talking s**t to me," said Chargers player Daiyan Henley in the video. "He called me a bad word. I don’t know what he said — he said something, he pointed at me, [and] he called me a bad word. That’s called karma. Instant karma."

The Chargers' social media team was castigated by many for the post.

"So we just move on pretending like the [C]hargers twitter account didn’t delete a tweet accusing [C]ooper [B]eebe of being racist?" read one very popular response.

"Cooper Beebe is literally one of the nicest people in the league. @chargers Stop being mad cuz you have like 5 total fans and a stadium nobody likes," read another response.

The Chargers went on to beat Dallas by a score of 34 to 17 in the game depicted in the video.

