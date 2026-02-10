Jason Whitlock: Super Bowl 'has fallen' after worst halftime show ever

According to BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, if you missed Super Bowl 60 this weekend, you didn’t miss much.

Whitlock believes that the “Super Bowl has fallen,” and it’s not just because the game between the Patriots and the Seahawks featured a slow loss.

“The entire Super Bowl halftime, the agendas related to the National Football League — the entire thing has fallen on its face,” he says, pointing out that perhaps the worst part was the halftime performance put on by Bad Bunny, which was entirely in Spanish.

“Bad Bunny will forever be remembered as the worst Super Bowl ever. … Nothing happened in this Super Bowl, other than Bad Bunny’s ridiculous Super Bowl halftime deal. And it will be forever remembered as the worst Super Bowl halftime and the worst Super Bowl ever,” Whitlock says.

However, he says, leftists appear to believe that what they witnessed was an incredible and brave performance.

“I get it. The leftists are all over social media right now, ‘Oh, it was amazing, the vibe, oh, the vibe was incredible,’” Whitlock mocks, pointing out that none of them could understand a “word that Bad Bunny said,” calling the artist a “Spanish-speaking mumble rapper.”

The show also featured Hispanic men and women drinking and “gyrating.”

“This was an embarrassment. … They're just gyrating all over each other while Bad Bunny mumble raps in the background. And you have white liberals, and liberals everywhere, because they hate Donald Trump, and because they want to troll Donald Trump, this is seen as a positive,” Whitlock says.

“Here’s what the leftists want you to believe: that there is some sort of love that can be born from hate,” he continues. “They want you to believe that love can be founded on hate.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.