Celebrities turn on Nicki Minaj over TPUSA ties

After Nicki Minaj began voicing her conservative views and working with Turning Point USA, other celebrities have made it clear they’re no longer impressed with the rapper — and definitely not with TPUSA.

“They are still attacking Nicki Minaj over connecting with TPUSA, over promoting Donald Trump,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock explains to his panel on “Fearless,” before playing a clip of Shannon Sharpe and Joe Budden’s criticism of Minaj and the late Charlie Kirk’s brainchild.

“Nicki goes on stage with Charlie Kirk’s widow,” Sharpe said to Budden on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“I didn’t love it,” Budden replied.

“That is the role that I believe Turning Point to play in the rewriting of history or revisionist history when they visit these schools and have all this money just basically being pumped into a certain belief system,” Budden said.

“I won’t take us there and speak to what I believe that belief system to be. But it’s a mess. It’s deeper than political views. I’m not political at all. ... That’s not my bag,” he continued.

“There’s a tone that I don’t think is hidden, and they’re hiding these white nationalist views behind Christianity,” he added.

“‘White nationalist views behind Christianity.’ That is certainly a complaint we’ve heard from other people, perhaps a bit more informed than Joe Budden. But, and I’ve got to be honest, I have mixed emotions as it relates to Nicki Minaj in terms of her music isn’t my kind of music,” Whitlock comments.

“It’s a kind of music that I now fully and enthusiastically reject and, you know, frame in the most demonic ways possible. But I’m like anybody else. I kind of halfway like her pivoting and at least being, you know, not captured by the Democrat Party,” he continues.

Unlike Sharpe and Budden, BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle supports and respects Minaj thinking for herself.

“All of us get on social media and tweet our thoughts or say what we feel or where we stand. I think that she has the same right to do that. And what I’m seeing from the left, really the ones that compare ICE to the slave patrol or Republicans to the KKK, I’m actually seeing that they don’t care about black people at all. Although they try to put it with race, it’s really just, they want undying loyalty and allegiance to the Democrat Party,” Michelle tells Whitlock.

“She took some pictures with President Trump, and she is his biggest fan. She said she’s on that side. I haven’t really seen her take a very, I would say, Christian stand or, you know, ‘this is my new life’ type of stand,” she continues.

“It’s just been more very surface. ... I don’t have a problem with her learning or trying to figure it out publicly. I think we all do that if you are part of social media, and that’s just what it is. I really support her right to do exactly what she’s doing,” she adds.

