Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show was nearly entirely in Spanish. In fact, the artist only said one line in English.

'The only thing more powerful than hate is love.'

The rest of the English-speaking was left to singer Lady Gaga, who appeared as a wedding singer for some Puerto Rican nuptials before dancing with Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny.

Singer Ricky Martin also made a guest appearance during the well-shot and well-produced performance that saw Bad Bunny sing on top of a pickup truck, a convenience store, and throughout a grass maze.

Bad Bunny did not wear a dress — but the show did include two men dancing sexually with each other up against the truck as Ocasio performed on the roof. Other than that, the only likely contentious part of the performance was that it was almost completely in Spanish.

Bad Bunny performed a medley of songs, taking obvious pride when he sang about his native territory of Puerto Rico, and held the flag high.

However, the singer did stop at one point to say just one sentence in English: "God bless America!"

Bad Bunny yelled the line before shouting out around a dozen other countries, including Canada.

As a crowd followed the singer off the field, background performers carried and waved flags that were seemingly limited to North and South American countries.

At the same time, Levi's Stadium's video screen in Santa Clara, California, read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love," in plain black letters.

Elsewhere, Turning Point USA's alternative, "The All-American Halftime Show," garnered millions of views across different platforms — particularly on YouTube, as more than 4.4 million viewers tuned in concurrently to watch artists like Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice.

Rock band Green Day's pregame performance could possibly be considered controversial, given the band's heavy anti-President Trump bias, but they seemingly exhausted their political statements the night before when they told ICE agents during a performance to quit their jobs.

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, the public address announcer at Levi's Stadium spoke about the Declaration of Independence before the singing of "America the Beautiful."

Cheers for troops in the Middle East capped a fairly patriotic opening ceremony for the game.

