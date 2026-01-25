Bad Bunny blitzes Super Bowl fans with super 'queer' halftime show

An insider report claims that Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny has plans to make the Super Bowl LX halftime show awfully political.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, stirred controversy for most of 2025, both before and after being named as the performer for the big game. This included telling audiences they "have four months to learn" Spanish to understand his performance and releasing a parody of President Trump in his music video song "NUEVAYoL" on the fourth of July.

'The NFL has no idea what's coming.'

Now outlet Radar said that members of the musician's style team have revealed he plans on delivering a "political thunderbolt" during the halftime show.

Glam squad

Insiders described as a stylist and a member of the singer's "glam team" alleged that Bad Bunny plans on wearing a dress during the halftime show to honor Puerto Rican "queer icons" and "generations of drag, resistance, and cultural rebellion," the outlet wrote.

"He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes," a stylist involved in Bad Bunny's clothing choices allegedly told Radar.

Dress mess

"He is 100% going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture," they added.

A second source also explained, "He's not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what's coming. Zero."

An apparent third source, listed as only "a pal" of Bad Bunny's, said that critics are free to complain, but "the dress is already being sewn."

Harebrained

The NFL has been accused by the president of passing the responsibility of the booking on to the promoters, as the content seemingly is at odds with the league's core fans.

"Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation announced that 3x Grammy Award-winning global recording artist Bad Bunny will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, February 8, 2026, airing on NBC," the NFL wrote in a press release last September.

Apple Music's key figure is listed as Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and international content.

Roc Nation is also involved. That company was founded by rapper Jay-Z and has been working on Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019.

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter said in the same press release that Bad Bunny's "unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage."

