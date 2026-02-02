How to watch Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show — 'American culture, freedom, and faith'

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA will have its own performances that will air during the Super Bowl halftime show.

With artist Bad Bunny set to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show — where he may or may not wear a dress — conservative activist group TPUSA will ask viewers to change the channel for the break.

Just a month after Kirk's assassination, TPUSA announced it would host the All American Halftime Show on its channels. Now, the organization has revealed its musical lineup for February 8, 2026.

Rock, Barrett, Brice

Leading the charge is diamond-selling artist Kid Rock, who recently told Congress his ideas for keeping ticket prices down at concerts and sporting events.

Platinum country artist Brantley Gilbert will also perform. He has more than 10 million followers on social media.

Also featured is Lee Brice. The South Carolina native went platinum as recently as 2020 with his album "Hey World."



Rounding out the performers is Gabby Barrett. The 25-year-old Pennsylvanian was just a teen when she finished third on the 16th season of "American Idol" in 2018. She went platinum in Canada and the United States with 2020's "Goldmine."

How to Watch

With Super Bowl LX set for kickoff around 6:30 p.m. ET, halftime will likely be around 8-8:30.

At that point, viewers can escape network coverage by heading to any of Turning Point USA's social media channels or video platforms. This includes TPUSA's YouTube page, Rumble channel, and X page.

Charlie Kirk's YouTube channel and Rumble channel will also feature the stream.

"Experience a one-of-a-kind halftime event celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith," Turning Point wrote in its promotional materials.

English speakers welcome

Super Bowl LX is shaping up to be one of the most controversial on record. Although Bad Bunny reportedly will not wear a dress (according to TMZ), he has told viewers to be sure to learn Spanish for his performance.

This has been followed by consistent warnings from the Trump administration to illegal immigrants in the Santa Clara, California, area — where the game is being hosted — that immigration enforcement will be present around Levi's Stadium.

However, local police have said they will not be assisting federal agents with any immigration enforcement and warned residents that any masked agents would not be local law enforcement.

