Rap sensation Nicki Minaj appeared alongside President Donald Trump in the nation's capital to praise the administration, while delivering scathing remarks about California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Minaj attended the Trump Account Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, personally pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to child savings accounts spearheaded by the administration. These new accounts are a feature of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, where the government and private donors fund investment accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028.

'Newscum only wants to be seen. He doesn’t want to do anything credible.'

In addition to her monetary contribution, Minaj praised Trump while ripping into Newsom.

“I am probably the president’s number-one fan," Minaj said. "And that’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it's going to motivate all of us to support him more. We're not going to let them get away with bullying him."

"He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

RELATED: Scott Bessent DESTROYS Gavin Newsom after Davos Trump smear

.@Nicki Minaj praises President Trump, rips Gavin NewSCUM:



“This is a different human being. This is a different president. This is a different kind of leader. This is a businessman, and an authentic human being.”



“NewSCUM only wants to be seen. He doesn’t want to do anything… pic.twitter.com/tPt8yGp2hq

— Rebeka Zeljko (@rebekazeljko) January 28, 2026

Minaj contrasted Trump with Newsom, most notably praising the president's authenticity, which she says is unique for world leaders.

“This is a different human being," Minaj said. "This is a different president. This is a different kind of leader. This is a businessman and an authentic human being. So when he says that he wants to contribute something long-term, way after he's in office, that's what he means."

"He doesn't want to make a change," Minaj said of Newsom. "Absolutely not. Newscum only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life."

RELATED: Nicki Minaj stuns crowd in surprise appearance at TPUSA conference, praises Trump and Vance

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Minaj went on to say that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was her new "hero" for his brutal takedown of the California governor in Davos, Switzerland, last week.

"The way he so calmly and confidently obliterated Newscum," Minaj laughed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!