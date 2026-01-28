Scott Bessent DESTROYS Gavin Newsom after Davos Trump smear

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) flaunted his disdain for the Trump administration at Davos this past week — but thanks to Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, he didn’t get away with it.

“We used to have a general rule. You do not go out of the country and badmouth your country or your politicians. You just don’t do it. And we never used to do that. That changed under the Obama administration," Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.

And that’s exactly what Newsom did.

"Trump is a T. rex. You mate with him or he devours you, one or the other," Newsom said at Davos on Tuesday.

And consequentially, even Scott Bessent felt the need to take Newsom down.

“I think it’s very, very ironic that, you know, Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris,” Bessent said.

“He’s here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros, and Davos is a perfect place for a man who, when everyone else is on lockdown, when he was having people arrested for going to church, he was having thousand-dollar-a-night meals at the French Laundry. And I’m sure the California people won’t forget that.”

Bessent went on to say that he had a “message to Governor Newsom,” and that message is that the Trump administration is “going to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse” in his state.

“I was told he was asked to give a speech on his signature policies, but he’s not speaking, because what have his economic policies brought? Outward migration from California, a gigantic budget deficit, the largest homeless population in America, and the poor folks in the Palisades who had their homes burned down,” he continued.

“He is here hobnobbing with the global elite while his California citizens are still homeless. Shame on him. He is too smug, too self-absorbed, and too economically illiterate to know anything,” he added.

Glenn is thrilled by Bessent’s speech.

“I just don’t know who my biggest hero is right now, but Bessent is one of them,” Glenn says.

“He’s one of the best, well-put-together, deep-thinking, calm secretaries that we’ve ever had in that position,” he continues. “I mean, I just have complete confidence that if he says it, I’m like, ‘Okay, I may not understand or I may not agree with it, but I’m going to roll the dice with you.’”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.