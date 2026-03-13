Gwen Stefani reveals 'miracle' that brought her to God at 44

Singer Gwen Stefani grew up in a Catholic household but drifted away from the Church as an adult — until an unexpected prayer brought her closer to God than she ever thought possible.

The No Doubt co-founder and multi-platinum solo artist recently opened up about her newfound faith with Jeff Cavins from Christian prayer and meditation app Hallow.

'Please, God, let my mom have a baby.'

Stefani said her shift came 12 years ago, after talking to an acquaintance who had converted to Judaism despite a non-religious upbringing in Israel.

Wake-up call

"He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany, ... and he starts talking to me about the Torah. And I was desperate at this point, too, during all this. I really wanted to have another baby," Stefani told Cavins. "I really did. And I couldn't."

After describing the teachings of the Torah as "waking me up," she recalled talking to her then-8-year-old son about why he was unlikely to get his wish for a younger sibling.

"I'm sorry, your mommy's too old," she told him.

He then shocked her with a spontaneous prayer: "Please, God, let my mom have a baby."

"I never taught him that," Stefani marveled as she remembered the moment.

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Running to God

To Stefani's surprise, she learned she was pregnant just four weeks later.

"I was pregnant with Apollo, who I had at 44 years old naturally, totally a full-on gift. And that was the first miracle," she explained.

"You can run from God, or you can run to God," Cavins responded, with Stefani noting that she was always taught to run toward him.

The 56-year-old also revealed during her interview that the closest she feels to God is when she is doing music.

"Honestly, it's 'cause I'm desperate for him because I'm like, I'm about ready to go on stage, and I'm not nervous, but I just want God to use me. I just want people to see God's light through me," she explained.

RELATED: 'I'm Japanese and I didn't know it': Singer Gwen Stefani defends fascination with the Asian country, faces questions about cultural appropriation

December 2000. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Daily practice

Stefani went on to say that she discovered the Hallow app during the COVID-19 lockdown and became so attached to the idea of daily prayer, she would have fears that one day the app would shut down and she wouldn't be able to use it.

Now, she is doing work with the Christian prayer app, recently releasing videos like a 40-day Lent prayer challenge in which she encourages users of the app to pray every day leading up to Easter.

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