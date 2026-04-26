Tesla's winning the self-driving race — so why is Washington trying to slow it down?

Washington has a messaging problem on self-driving cars — and it’s becoming harder to ignore.

Regulators and politicians keep telling Americans that autonomous vehicles are the future. Safer roads. Fewer accidents. Smarter mobility. That’s the pitch. But at the same time, they’re turning up the heat on the one company that has already put the technology into millions of vehicles: Tesla.

Tesla has millions of vehicles generating data. Most competitors don’t. That raises a bigger question: control.

If this technology is so important, why does the most widely deployed system keep getting singled out?

Target: Tesla

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has escalated its probe into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, taking a closer look at incidents involving the technology. The focus is on low-visibility conditions — fog, glare, dust — where camera-based systems can struggle.

That’s a legitimate concern. But it’s not unique to Tesla. Every system on the road today — whether it’s Super Cruise, BlueCruise, or any lane-centering technology — faces similar limitations.

Yet Tesla remains under the most consistent scrutiny.

That’s where this starts to look less like routine safety oversight and more like selective pressure. Regulators are right about one thing: These systems are not fully autonomous. Drivers still need to stay engaged. That hasn’t changed. So why the escalation now?

Mixed messages

At the same time Washington is warning consumers to stay alert, it’s also pushing policies and funding that accelerate autonomous vehicle deployment. That’s the disconnect. You can’t fast-track a technology and undermine confidence in it at the same time.

And while U.S. regulators focus on Tesla, real-world issues elsewhere are raising broader questions.

In Wuhan, China, more than 100 robotaxis operated by Baidu’s Apollo Go reportedly stalled in traffic following a system-wide glitch, creating disruption across active lanes. No injuries were reported, but the incident highlighted the risks of systems operating without a human fallback.

Waymo problems

We’ve seen similar issues closer to home. In San Francisco, service disruptions — including outages and connectivity problems — have temporarily sidelined Waymo’s robotaxis. In China, Apollo Go vehicles have struggled in complex environments like construction zones — situations that still challenge autonomous systems more than human drivers.

Here’s the part that often gets overlooked: Tesla’s system still requires a human in the loop. Robotaxi services are designed to operate without one.

When a driver-assist system makes a mistake, a person can step in. When a fully autonomous fleet runs into problems, those issues can scale quickly across the system.

That’s not just a technical issue. It’s a scalability risk.

So again — why does Tesla draw so much attention? Because it’s visible. Because it’s ahead in deployment. And because it took a different path.

Setting the pace

Tesla didn’t wait for perfect conditions or full regulatory alignment. It put its system into the real world and improved it through over-the-air updates, collecting large amounts of driving data along the way. That’s a lead competitors are still trying to close.

But that approach doesn’t fit neatly into traditional regulatory models. Regulators are used to slower, more predictable development cycles. Tesla operates more like a software company — iterating continuously and improving through real-world data. That forces regulators to react instead of setting the pace.

According to NHTSA findings, recent updates may not fully resolve visibility-related issues. That matters. It shows the technology is still evolving. But that’s true across the entire industry. Edge cases — weather, lighting, unpredictable road conditions — remain unresolved challenges for every system on the road today.

The difference is scale. Tesla has millions of vehicles generating data. Most competitors don’t. That raises a bigger question: control. Autonomous vehicles aren’t just about convenience. They’re about data, infrastructure, and who ultimately controls mobility.

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VCG/Getty Images

Backseat driver

Governments understand that. And they’re not just regulating for safety — they’re shaping the outcome.

That creates friction. Because innovation — especially software-driven innovation — moves faster than regulation ever will.

Tesla is pushing forward in real time. Washington is trying to catch up. And instead of offering clear, consistent rules, it’s sending mixed signals that confuse consumers and distort the market.

Meanwhile, global competition isn’t slowing down. China continues expanding robotaxi programs. U.S. companies like Waymo are scaling more cautiously. Partnerships involving Uber and Lyft are waiting in the wings. The race to define autonomous mobility is already underway — and it’s not just about technology. It’s about leadership.

If regulators are serious about safety, standards need to be applied evenly — not selectively against the most visible player. If autonomy is the future, policy should support innovation, not work against it. Right now, we’re getting mixed signals.

Until Washington decides what it actually wants, the future of self-driving cars won’t be shaped by technology alone — it will be shaped by policy.