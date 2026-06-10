‘They’ve taken away her superpowers’: NBA champion sounds alarm on Caitlin Clark’s future

Two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson has been a Caitlin Clark fan since she started in Iowa, but he’s not liking what he’s seeing with the Indiana Fever.

In a now viral post on X , Thompson wrote: “I’m hearing from a reliable source the Fever don’t want Caitlin no more ... SPARKS ... Go get her ... NOW!!!”

The tweet piqued BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock’s interest.

“Do you stand by your original tweet that, according to a reliable source, the Indiana Fever do not want Caitlin Clark?” Whitlock asks Thompson.

“Well, that’s what I’m hearing, you know, from all the contacts we have around the basketball world,” he responds, pointing out that from just watching the Indiana Fever, it “looks like they don’t want the Caitlin Clark that we fell in love with at Iowa.”

“They seem to want more of a benign, more of a pedestrian point guard. So, I don’t think her style fits the way they’re using her,” he continues.

“They prefer to have more of a traditional type of point guard, not a point guard who can shoot from the logo threes. We want that Caitlin back, and we’re not seeing that Caitlin anymore,” he adds.

And according to Thompson, what’s happening to Caitlin Clark is rare in the world of sports.

“Have you ever seen this before where you have this transcendent superstar and they seem to have adopted a system that doesn’t work for Caitlin Clark?”

“Never seen this in any sport,” he responds.

“It’d be like taking the serve away from Serena Williams. A coach telling her, ‘No, I don’t like that big serve you have, so let’s have a more traditional serve,’” he continues.

“They’ve taken away Caitlin’s superpowers,” he adds.

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