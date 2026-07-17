Jason Whitlock: The Nolan Wells case is being used to incite racial violence

As the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells continues, a growing number of public figures — who BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes are installed chaos agents — are claiming race must have played a role.

“All of these leaders — they’ve all been installed. They’ve all been installed to promote chaos. And there’s no bigger example than Ben Crump,” Whitlock says.

“This man being dressed up as some lawyer with zero command of the English language, someone that literally probably has an IQ hovering around 70. And he’s out here running around as the face of the civil rights movement and a respected civil rights attorney and being quoted in newspapers and media organizations all across the country,” he continues.

“And he’s been allowed to parachute in like a carpetbagger, to parachute into Mississippi, and just to stir racial animus. And he’s been joined by Jasmine Crockett and others to stir racial animosity,” he adds.

And a clip of Crockett speaking to TMZ only proves his point.

“Some people feel like it’s racially motivated. What do you think?" a reporter asked Crockett.

“I mean, I think that specifically as black Americans in the United States right now, we are always going to question whether or not there is a racial motivation,” Crockett responded.

“But also, if you know the history of Mississippi, I think that you’d have to be blind not to question potentially what is happening, especially in the case of an 18-year-old who ends up deceased without his cell phone, without any communication whatsoever with anybody prior to ending up deceased,” she continued.

“And he was out with his Caucasian friends. And then law enforcement tells everybody there’s no foul play to be suspected. Now, a blind man could see that there’s something to investigate,” she added.

“Well, it sounds like you think it is racially motivated,” the reporter answered.

“I absolutely think that I can tell you that we don’t have any answers, but if you think that race is not something to look at, then you are not really trying to investigate,” Crockett said.

When the reporter pressed further, Crockett pointed out that the “white kids deleted their social media accounts.”

“It looks like a racial thing to me, but hey, maybe we’ll find out that it wasn’t,” she added.

“That’s illogical thinking. That’s another reason why we need to repeal the 19th Amendment,” Whitlock comments.

“Out here running her mouth about something she knows virtually nothing about. … And oh, of course, it must be racist. Kids don’t drown in boating accidents during the summer, during Fourth of July weekends,” he continues.

“That never happens. It has to be racial,” he adds.

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