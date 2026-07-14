WNBA star says black women are 'amazing' and deserve equality in strange, race-riddled rant

During comments about WNBA coaches, star Paige Bueckers declared black women deserve the same opportunities as white women.

The remarks came during a postgame press conference on Sunday, after a 96-91 win over the Chicago Sky.

'I understand, like, how amazing they are.'

While the Dallas Wings guard is the No. 1 scorer on the team, it seems she also is looking to become the team's No. 1 social justice warrior. Bueckers was asked by a reporter how to go about getting more black female coaches in the WNBA, and the 24-year-old's answer was nothing short of progressive.

"I'm for equal opportunity, no discrimination based on what you look like, who you like, and anything of that nature," Bueckers began, with an unidentified piece of paper in front of her.

"I grew up with a lot of prominent black women in my life that were very important to me in how I was raised and how I grew up, being my stepmom, [and] my AAU coach," Bueckers said.

The Minnesota native continued, stating she believes black women deserve equality.

"I understand, like, how amazing they are and how they should get the same equal opportunity as a white woman, as a white man, to be an important piece of this league."

RELATION: The dark religion behind ‘manifesting’

Bueckers then echoed previous comments made by Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and declared the WNBA was "built on a lot of black women."

"It's definitely right for them to get the same equal opportunity as everyone else," Bueckers added.

Clark made very similar statements in 2024 as a rookie, when she said, "This league has kind of been built on them," referring to "black players" in the WNBA.

"The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it's very important," Clark said at the time.

Clark even went as far as to say that although she wanted to claim her success was her own doing, at least some part of it was due to having white "privilege."

RELATION: Caitlin Clark's coach rampages about 'racism' and 'homophobia' after on-court abuse: 'So much more toxicity'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"I want to say I've earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," Clark announced. "The more we can elevate black women, that's going to be a beautiful thing," she explained.

Clark's comments sparked significant backlash at the time, and she soon walked them back.

"I feel like I've earned every single thing that's happened to me over the course of my career," she told Time just a couple days later.

Bueckers said as a rookie in 2025 that white athletes have more "marketability" and get more coverage than black athletes. She also took time to note that she believes all white people have "white privilege" and "there's white privilege every single day" in the WNBA.

Bueckers is also reportedly in a romantic relationship with her teammate, the Wings' third-leading scorer, Azzi Fudd.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!