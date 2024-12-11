Caitlin Clark says she has benefitted from white privilege and wants to elevate black women during Time interview

WNBA star Caitlin Clark added Time Magazine's "Athlete of the Year" to her accolades and then claimed to have benefitted from white privilege.

Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever, made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with Time published Tuesday.

'The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.'

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” says Clark.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important," she added.

"I have to continue to try to change that," Clark continued. "The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

While Clark has been lauded by her supporters, many of her detractors claim that her popularity is another manifestation of white supremacy. The Time interview cited another player who said the support for Clark from the white community was "fanatical and territorial," even "racist" sometimes.

Clark went on in the interview to say that she was glad to increase support for the sport.

“You feel powerful,” Clark says. “Instantly, everybody goes crazy. People are invested in the game, they love the game, and that's what makes it so fun for me. These people aren't supporting women's sports to check a box. It’s going to be the new normal.”

The iconic athlete made headlines in September when she "liked" a message from Taylor Swift endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president over women's issues. When pressed about the issue, Clark only said that Americans should inform themselves and decide for themselves on whom to support for president.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!