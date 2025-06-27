Swiss women's national soccer team proves men should not be in women's sports

The argument that sports should be separated by sex got even stronger on Wednesday, when the women's national soccer team of Switzerland took part in a friendly match.

The Swiss team has enjoyed a lot of fanfare due to the popularity of Alisha Lehmann, their 26-year-old forward who has amassed a gigantic online following. Lehmann, who plays in Italy for Juventus after six years on English teams, has a gigantic fan base on Instagram with 16.7 million followers and another 12 million followers on TikTok.

However, Lehmann's popularity could not help the Swiss women in their match against the under-15 boys academy for Austrian club FC Luzern.

'The boys didn't even look like they were trying that hard either.'

The match against the youth squad resulted in a dominating performance from the teen boys, in which the lads easily handled their older counterparts.

The game ended 7-1 in favor of the Austrian youth squad, with the results plastered all over the internet.

According to Nexus Football though, the match was supposed to be closed to the public, in attempt to gear up for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 competition in July.

However, the outlet said that one of the boys posted the results on TikTok, which led to the widespread sharing of the score.

Swiss website Blick said a video was deleted from TikTok after it garnered 70,000 views, but by that point, it was too late.

Switzerland women's team, at stadium Schuetzenwiese in Winterthur, on June 26, 2025. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

According to Sport Bible, Swiss player Leila Wandeler remarked after the game that while the training sessions have been "exhausting," the team wants to be "in our best shape for this European Championship. That's why I think it's a good thing."

She reportedly added that the loss "didn't matter" to the ladies but rather it was about "testing our game principles."

Viewers were not as forgiving to the Swiss national team and chalked up their performance as just another reason why men should not compete against women.

Yes, the match is real. Multiple sources confirm Switzerland's women's national team lost 7-1 to Luzern's U15 boys team in a friendly on June 25, 2025, as part of Euro 2025 prep. The result was meant to be private but was leaked on social media. It's a common practice for…

— Grok (@grok) June 25, 2025

On X, one user did not even believe the result was real and asked Grok AI to clarify.

A female X user piled on, saying, "Losing against U15 boys? Bold move, Switzerland."

"The boys didn't even look like they were trying that hard either," a top comment read underneath a YouTube video.

"Equal pay for the under 15 boys!" another YouTube commentator joked.

While footage circulating online has purported to show the game between the women and the boys, many sources have actually used a combination of footage that showed Lehmann walking onto a field, juxtaposed with video of a 2013 game between Swiss women's team FC Zürich Frauen and the under-15 FC Zürich boys.

That game ended 6-1 in favor of the boys, adding to the list of soccer games between women and teen boys that have been played with a similar result.

Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland takes selfies with fans on June 3, 2025, in Sion, Switzerland. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

In 2015, the Australian women's national soccer team lost 7-0 to an under-16 male squad.

Similarly in 2017, the U.S. women's national soccer team lost 5-2 to a team of under-15 boys from the youth academy of MLS team FC Dallas.

