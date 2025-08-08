WNBA coach turns funny moments into feminist lecture: 'This has been going on for centuries'

A WNBA coach told media members they should be writing about female oppression regarding recent events in the league.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke to reporters during a team practice on Thursday and brought up the string of hilarious yet strange events happening at WNBA events. Not one, but four separate WNBA games have seen attendees throw phallic sex toys onto the court, causing confusion and halting play.

'It's not funny, and it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows or in print or in any comments.'

The events have become so widely discussed that gambling sites have been setting odds for future games. For example, Polymarket has seen almost $200,000 worth of bets on the topic at the time of this writing. Reeve, however, doesn't see any humor in the toy-related stoppages. Instead, she scolded media members for participating in what has been "going on for centuries."

Reeve brought up the "distraction" with reporters and referred to it as a "disruption" before giving them a supposed history lesson.

"Um, obviously you guys know what the object is. And I just want to comment on this has been going on for centuries: the sexualization of women," Reeve claimed. "This is the latest version of that."

After letting reporters know that the disruptions are "not funny," Reeve lectured reporters on how the events should be reported and commented on.

"It's not funny, and it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows or in print or in any comments. The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down, and this is no different," Reeve continued.

Reeve insisted that the events are the "latest" "form" of sexualization and that is how the media "should write about it."

"These people that are doing this should be held accountable, and we're not the butt of the joke. They're the problem. And we need to take action," the coach demanded.

The WNBA, which is notoriously subsidized by the NBA, has seen an array of odd stoppages lately, even aside from the onslaught of sex toys being launched onto courts.

At the end of July, a Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury game was halted after one player yanked the wig off an opponent, causing the wig-less player to run off the court covering her head.

The affair did not stop there, however, as referees soon launched an impromptu investigation to find out which person in the crowd had said something mean to the player who lost her hair. This stopped play for even longer, as the referees worked with arena security.

The fan was later identified and ejected.

