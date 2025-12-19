These stats don’t lie: How DEI is dragging down quarterbacks across the NFL

You’ve heard of DEI in the workforce, but DEI in the National Football League isn’t all that different of a ball game. And after looking at the stats, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock determines it’s been doing far more damage than good.

In 2018, 19 quarterbacks averaged more than 250 passing yards per game. Now, in 2025, there are only five quarterbacks who average more than 250 passing yards per game.

“There are five quarterbacks that average more than 250 passing yards per game: Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, and Drake Maye. ... What are we watching? What is going on with the National Football League?” Whitlock asks, disturbed.

“Has gambling and fantasy football distracted us so much and covered up all the flaws of the National Football League that we’re sitting here watching ... quarterback play go directly into the toilet, and we’re pretending like we don’t see it at all,” he continues.

However, Whitlock has a theory as to why this is happening.

“My contention is, the hyperfocus on DEI and black quarterback play has diminished merit, has diminished competition, has undermined the pursuit of excellence for the pursuit of quotas. And everybody’s play has dropped because of the hyperfocus on DEI,” Whitlock explains.

“DEI degrades everything in sight, including the National Football League,” he adds.

In 2018, Whitlock points out that there were three black quarterbacks who had more than 250 passing yards.

“Now, we’re in this time in 2025 where there are 14 black quarterbacks who have started eight or more games, and only two black quarterbacks are averaging more than 250 yards per game,” he explains.

“So, we’ve increased the number of black quarterbacks playing, but we’ve decreased the number of black quarterbacks playing at a high level. Once you quit pursuing excellence, everybody gets hurt, even the black quarterbacks,” he says.

“DEI isn’t elevating the play of black quarterbacks. It’s actually diminishing the play of all quarterbacks,” he continues. “Coaches, organizations — they’re not thinking about, how can we be the best we can possibly be.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.