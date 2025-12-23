Former MLB All-Star calls out Disney Cruise Line for having a 'man dressed as woman'

A nine-year MLB veteran is taking issue with apparent cross-dressing on a Disney Cruise ship.

Ender Inciarte won three gold gloves with the Atlanta Braves while appearing in one MLB All-Star Game before retiring in 2022.

'I don't think it's hate i just don't want to normalize that behavior.'

Now, Inciarte is calling out Disney Cruise Line for apparently having a man dressed a woman speaking to kids.

"Hey [Disney Cruise Line] love your cruises!" Inciarte wrote on X. "Except for the part that there are man dressed as woman ... thought you already got over it."

This immediately drew backlash from some readers, including one man who called Inciarte a "little fragile guy" who "gets upset easily while other people live their lives peacefully without bothering anyone."

The 5-foot-11-inch outfielder replied, according to an X translation, "It wasn't hatred or a personal attack. It was an opinion based on my convictions. I believe in respecting everyone, but also in calling things by their name without mockery or contempt. Living in peace doesn't mean silencing one's conscience. Take care, champion!"

A Tampa Bay baseball fan rudely asked the former player, "Have you considered going to Hell, Ender?"

"No. I've been saved from that thanks to Jesus!" Inciarte enthusiastically stated in response.

While it is unclear if Inciarte was drawing from a personal experience or a video he saw online, he explained his reasoning when replying to a reader who said his kids would be traumatized seeing "dudes dressed as women."

The Venezuelan explained, "Where is my hate? All i am saying is having my kid enter a place where a 6ft tall guy is dressed as a woman and acting like one would traumatize my kid on a family cruise."

He added, "I don't think it's hate i just don't want to normalize that behavior."

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

While Disney has not responded to inquiries from outlets like Fox News Digital to confirm the allegations, this would not be the first time a transgender person or cross-dresser was spotted at a Disney business dealing with children.

In 2024, a family chronicled a transvestite cutting children's hair and applying makeup at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World.

At Disneyland in 2023, the same boutique had a man dressed as a woman working in front of the store to welcome guests and schedule young children for their makeovers.

