Disney did something it hasn't done in nearly 30 years — it will delight Christian parents and drive liberals crazy

Pixar's first animated series, "Win or Lose," is about "the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game — the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire."

In the series premiere episode, titled “Coach’s Kid,” which aired on Disney+ on Feb. 19, young Laurie is grappling with self-doubt and anxiety while preparing for an upcoming game. To deal with her lack of confidence, Laurie bows her head and folds her hands in prayer to ask God for strength.

“Dear heavenly Father, please give me strength. … I just want to catch a ball or get a hit," Laurie says. "I promise I'll be good, and I, uh, won't do that thing again."

In a different scene, Laurie prays, “Please help me be good. I’m gonna train so hard.”

The Christian Post reported, "The scene marks the first time a Disney character is portrayed offering an explicitly Christian prayer since 1996’s 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and its song 'God Help the Outcasts,' which includes the lyrics, 'God help the outcasts / Hungry from birth / Show them the mercy / They don’t find on earth / God help my people / We look to You still / God help the outcasts / Or nobody will.'"

WDW News said, "Laurie is the first character to be openly Christian from Disney since the 2007 film 'Bridge to Terabithia,' which featured the children Jesse and Leslie attending church together and discussing religion on their trip home."

LGBTQ activist websites were "uneasy" with a cartoon character praying.

PinkNews claimed, "The introduction of an explicitly Christian character is fairly innocuous on its own standing, but the context surrounding the show — and Disney at large — has left some LGBTQ+ TV lovers a little uneasy."

"While Laurie’s Christian beliefs aren’t depicted as being anti-trans, and Christian characters aren’t incongruous with trans characters — of course, someone can be both religious and transgender — some viewers feel the two conjunctive decisions are indicative of Disney moving back towards a more traditional, conservative worldview," the outlet added.

LGBTQ Nation said, "The opening episode now introduces Laurie, whose first lines depict her praying to the 'heavenly father.'"

The outlet ranted, "Her introduction comes as Donald Trump and the Republican party continue to terrorize the trans community and use Christianity as justification, all the while claiming that Christians are being persecuted by diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts."

The site trashed Disney for "bending to conservative will."

"Win or Lose" originally had a much more progressive agenda.

As Blaze News reported in December 2024, Disney buckled to pressure from conservative parents who called for the removal of a transgender character in the animated children's show.

One of the characters in the show, based on middle-school-aged children, was initially slated to feature a transgender storyline.

Disney cut the scene with the transgender child discussing gender identity.

A spokesperson from Disney said in December 2024, "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The character remains in the show, but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed. A source close to 'Win or Lose' said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago."

The character is to be voiced by 18-year-old transgender actor Chanel Stewart.

Liberals launched a petition to have the transgender storyline reinstated, but it only received 8,300 signatures.

As Blaze News reported in November 2023, Disney, which is Pixar’s parent company, warned investors that the company's wokeness presents risks to its "reputation and brands" in its annual financial report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

