'Left-wing lesbian atheists': Oasis singer mocks liberal comedian who said he stole her audience

Oasis singer Noel Gallagher mocked a progressive comedian who claimed Oasis was the reason no one was showing up to her shows.

Kate Smurthwaite describes herself as a "comedian, writer, activist." Audiences may remember her from a plethora of culture-war clips dating back almost a decade, where she defended feminism, political correctness, and more, often resulting in her ridicule.

Smurthwaite was attempting the stand-up comedy portion of her career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last week, and unfortunately her show coincided with an Oasis concert during the band's comeback tour stop in Scotland.

'What kind of a culture have we become?'

Smurthwaite posted a video from a venue last Wednesday that showed an empty room 25 minutes after her show was supposed to have started.

"This is the Oasis effect," she claimed. "Big groups of people in Oasis shirts are not interested in my show or anybody else's."

While Smurthwaite called it "heartbreaking" to have to cancel her shows, the Oasis singer — who is not known to bite his tongue — addressed her claims to a massive crowd in Edinburgh just two days later.

"Are there any left-wing lesbian atheists?" Gallagher asked the crowd, appearing in black and white on a massive screen.



Gallagher then looked to see how many of Smurthwaite's fans had made it to the Oasis show as opposed to going to hers.

"Can we get a show of hands, please? ... Not a f**king one."

"What kind of a culture have we become?" Gallagher sarcastically asked. "Disgraceful."

The artist immediately dedicated his next song to "lesbian atheists."

Gallagher did not seem to be far off, as Smurthwaite has been described in a favorable tone as a "left-wing, feminist, atheist, polyamorous comedian and activist."

In a follow-up video that showed off her armpit hair, Smurthwaite complained that the Oasis concert should not have been scheduled at the same time as the art festival, and that news outlets have "twisted the story" surrounding her claims.

She expanded on her original gripe that Oasis should be more considerate of fellow performers, adding that the story had been "spun to [sound] like, 'horrendous feminist comedian can't get an audience for her show because she's woke and she's not funny and nobody's interested and she's not as good as Oasis and she's bitter about it and she's furious.'"

Smurthwaite said the news coverage was overshadowing more important issues facing the United Kingdom, such as "climate change" and "horrendous racist immigration policies."

According to commenters on YouTube, the Oasis song Gallagher dedicated to the "lesbian atheists" was the 2000 single "Where Did It All Go Wrong?"

