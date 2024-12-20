Another woke loss: Parents score victory as Disney walks back plans for transgender character in animated series for children

Parents with traditional values scored an important victory as Disney bent the knee and scrapped plans to have a transgender character in an upcoming animated series aimed at children.

"Win or Lose" is an animated series produced by the Pixar Animation Studios. The children's show "follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game."

In recent years, Disney has suffered backlash and box office bombs because shows and movies aggressively propagated overtly leftist narratives to kids.

One of the characters in the series based on middle-school-aged children set to release on the Disney+ streaming service in February was previously slated to feature a transgender storyline. However, that LGBTQ narrative has been axed from the show at a time when audiences have consistently repudiated entertainment that pushes a woke agenda toward young children.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The character remains in the show, but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed. A source close to 'Win or Lose' said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago."

A Disney spokesperson conceded, "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline."

Pink News reported that the transgender character's storyline was "seemingly set to have scenes in which they struggled with gender dysphoria."

The character is to be voiced by 18-year-old transgender actress Chanel Stewart.

Liberals launched a petition to have the transgender storyline reinstated.

"It shouldn't take a rocket scientist to know that this is blatantly an empty damage-control statement that spits in the face of the value of LGBTQ+ representation in family media," the petition said of the Disney statement.

"In the troubling, frightening times we live in, where LGBTQ+ individuals and communities continue to be threatened with persecution and denial of basic human rights, this continued suppression of authentic, meaningful queer storytelling simply cannot be accepted," the petition read.

The petition demanded Disney executives reverse their "cowardly, spineless decision to suppress queer voices for the sake of monetary gain from hateful, bigoted conservatives that they're so afraid of alienating for foolish reasons."

At the time of publication, the petition had just over 5,000 signatures.

In recent years, Disney has suffered backlash and box office bombs because shows and movies aggressively propagated overtly leftist narratives to kids.

Last year, Disney's "Elemental" animated movie featured a nonbinary character and tackled racism and xenophobia. However, the children's movie flopped at the box office.

As Blaze News previously reported, "Elemental" had the worst opening for a Pixar movie.

In November 2023, the Walt Disney Company admitted that culture wars have had significant impacts across the board on the multinational entertainment and media conglomerate.

As Blaze News previously reported, Disney warned investors that the company's wokeness presents risks to its "reputation and brands" in its annual financial report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In March 2022, Disney inserted itself into the debate over Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill.

As retaliation, Disney's Pixar Animation Studios restored a same-sex kiss in its highly anticipated "Lightyear" movie.

As Blaze News previously reported, "Lightyear" tanked at the box office.

However, the liberal activism proved costly for the house of mouse when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked the Walt Disney Company’s special district status in the Sunshine State.

In June 2022, Disney's new show "Baymax!" featured a transgender character and there were mentions of menstrual product recommendations from an individual who is wearing a shirt that resembles the colors of a transgender pride flag.

In November 2022, the Walt Disney Company suffered another box office bust with the "Strange World" film, the house of mouse's first movie to feature an openly gay teen relationship.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!