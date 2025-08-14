Is Andy Reid the mastermind behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may be the reason for the tabloid-topping relationship between Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce.

Reid is the coach of the 35-year-old tight end, leading him to three Super Bowls between 2020 and 2024.

Since their relationship began, the diamond-selling musician and her Pro Bowl boyfriend have been accused of faking it for the cameras, with even an alleged relationship contract leaking online in 2024 that purported to show the terms of their publicity deal.

While the pair are still together, Swift appeared on Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," and was asked if it was actually Coach Reid's idea to get the pair in a relationship.

'He's been friends with my dad.'

Appearing from a different studio, Kelce's brother and co-host Jason posed the question about the couple's origins.

"Andy Reid has recently revealed that he was the one who set you guys up. How true is this revelation by Big Red?" Jason asked.

"Whatever Andy Reid says, we're going to stand by," Swift laughed. "He says it. That's what happened."

Even though Reid has joked for years that he put the wheels in motion for Swift and Kelce, the couple answered the question honestly and explained their situation was more straightforward than people might think.

Swift revealed that Coach Reid actually got to her through her father, Scott, and put in a good word for his star player.

"He's been friends with my dad," she said of Reid. "My dad is the most social man who's ever been born."

Swift reminisced about how her father can meet someone at an airport and still be talking to the person twice a week based on a "five-minute conversation" 50 years ago. "He's able to have very many very meaningful relationships, and it's a skill," she explained.

Swift told Jason Kelce that Coach Reid had actually been coming to her concerts for years after striking up a friendship with her dad, even though she was not sure what his role in the sports world was.

"I didn't really know what the sports were that he was doing, but I knew that was my dad's friend Andy Reid," she recalled.

It was not until Kelce publicly presented the question, "Do you want to date me?" to Swift that Reid, along with others, allegedly sprung into action to make the relationship happen.

"Everybody heard it," Swift said. "It was the shooting-your-shot heard 'round the world."

Swift added that after his public decree, everyone in her orbit that knew Kelce began vouching for him, including Coach Reid.

"I think it was like, Andy was vouching for you. I think it was my relatives; my cousins were like, 'Please, please, please. He's amazing,'" Swift detailed.

With so many people telling her to go for it, Swift apparently could not resist how many people were willing to "go to bat" for Kelce.

Entertainment writer Natasha Biase told Blaze News that she believes Kelce's ego is more than likely the driving force behind the relationship than anyone else's influence.

"He went to her show and tried to get around all the proper procedures to meet her, made a stink about it, and for some reason she decided she'd give him a shot," she stated.



While not everyone can agree on the power couple's origins, the football lore that it is now attached to is certainly something that will be tied to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victories in future documentaries and cultural time capsules.

