Megyn Kelly’s FIERY message for Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Julia Roberts: 'You effed around and found out'

One group Democrats can always count on to show their support for even the most radical candidates and policies is celebrities.

And this election season was no different. From Taylor Swift and Beyonce to Jimmy Kimmel and psycho Mark Hamill, Kamala Harris’ list of celebrity endorsements was long.

As it turns out, however, nobody cared.

Taylor Swift’s cringey Instagram post where she praised Harris and Walz and threw a jab at JD Vance was for naught. Beyonce’s “As a mother, I demand the right to kill children” speech at Harris’ Houston rally was for naught. In fact, every Harris celebrity endorsement was for naught because Donald Trump won in a landslide victory. Americans didn't care what celebrities had to say.

Dave Rubin plays Megyn Kelly’s hilarious message for celebrities following the epic red sweep that just changed the trajectory for the nation.

“One of the big losers? The celeb crowd,” she began. “Beyonce? Loser. Oprah? Huge loser. J.Lo? ... Loser!”

“We would like to know what happened between you and Ben Affleck, what happened between you and P. Diddy, exactly what you're doing to your butt, and how you keep your skin so glowy. That will end the list of things we care about,” Kelly said regarding Jennifer Lopez.

Her message for Swift was even more brutal.

“Taylor Swift, sorry you effed around and found out. You do not have unlimited influence. The young girls love you because you sing songs about men who break up with you, and they can all relate to that. No one gives two s**** about your political opinion, so you should take it and stuff it,” she lambasted, adding that Swift’s next song should be called “Stuff It.”

Kelly also roasted Julia Roberts for narrating a Harris-Walz ad centered around a woman who secretly votes opposite of her husband’s political views.

Calling Roberts a “husband stealer,” Kelly said, “Maybe don't be the voice of the ad in which we talk about women betraying their husbands.”

“Of course she’s right,” says Dave. “We've had it with the celebrities; we don't care about these people. You want to talk about your skin regimen or your Botox or whatever, fine, fine. But stop bludgeoning us with your bulls*** because you've been to parties with child molesters.”

To hear more of Kelly’s epic celebrity roast, watch the clip above.

