Trump hails Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad after learning she's a registered Republican, torches 'woke' brands as losers

President Donald Trump praised the highly debated American Eagle clothing advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. At the same time, President Trump lampooned a car manufacturer for a "stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement," which he said resulted in a "TOTAL DISASTER."

The 27-year-old Hollywood actress – who already has 61 acting credits to her name – became the face of a new ad campaign by American Eagle. One of the commercials – which already boasts nearly five million views – shows Sweeney clad in jeans.

'Go get ‘em Sydney!'

The tagline of the ad is: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," which is a word play for the "great genes" of the attractive actress.

However, liberals and leftists are up in arms over the ad, even claiming that it is a dog whistle for eugenics and a glorification of whiteness and even describing the jeans commercial as Nazi propaganda.

As Blaze News recently reported, American Eagle dismissed the accusations that the ad had nefarious connotations.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the clothing company said in a statement. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Left-leaning BuzzFeed News attempted to shame Sweeney by reporting that the actress is a registered Republican in Florida.

According to public voting records, a person – with the same birthdate as the model – named "Sydney B. Sweeney" registered as a Republican in June 2024 in Monroe County, Florida. Sweeney's middle name is Bernice.

However, the revelation only brought praise from President Trump.

On Sunday, a reporter informed the president about the new report that Sweeney is a registered Republican.

Trump responded, "She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad. Is that right?"

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans," Trump continued. "That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

'Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.'

Trump followed up his support of Sweeney in a post on the Truth Social app.

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," the president began. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!"

Trump used the post to contrast the American Eagle ad to Jaguar’s progressive rebrand, which the president torched as a woke disaster.

President Trump noted, "On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad."

Jaguar's CEO Adrian Mardell is set to resign, Reuters reported last week.

As Blaze News covered extensively, the storied British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar suffered a significant collapse following a 2024 ad campaign that many deemed to be super progressive and woke.

Trump highlighted the "go woke, go broke" lesson that Bud Light encountered from the Dylan Mulvaney marketing debacle, which caused Bud Light to drop from the top-selling beer to the third, while parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev lost roughly $1.4 billion in sales since the transgender activist controversy.

Trump said Bud Light "went woke" and was "essentially destroyed" from boycotts by conservatives.

Trump concluded, "The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

As of 2:30 p.m. EST, American Eagle stock had spiked by more than 23% after Trump applauded the company’s jeans ad featuring the "White Lotus" and "Euphoria" star.

As Blaze News reported in August 2022, liberals attempted to cancel Sweeney because a handful of guests at her mother's surprise 60th birthday were wearing "Make America Great Again"-inspired hats and a "blue lives matter" shirt.

