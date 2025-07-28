America’s cultural comeback: American Eagle swaps woke ads for Sydney Sweeney and Shelby GT350

Under President Donald Trump, America is undergoing an incredible transformation through his MAGA agenda that puts the country and the American people first.

But policy isn’t the only thing that’s changing. The culture is following suit. Take American Eagle Outfitters’ recent blue jeans commercial as an example. The 2025 denim advertisement features American actress Sydney Sweeney — who’s gained significant attention for her curvaceous, Marilyn Monroe-esque figure — driving a 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350.

It’s a commercial that draws on celebrity appeal and classic, nostalgic American imagery. And more importantly, it’s a return to commonsense, agenda-free marketing.

Glenn Beck and co-host Stu Burguiere compare American Eagle’s new ad to the one they pushed in 2019, which crammed a woke agenda down consumers’ throats.

The 2019 advertisement features an overweight African-American woman with purple hair whom Glenn describes as a “Lizzo-style woman.”

The Sweeney ad, in contrast, “is directly aimed at American men,” Glenn says, specifically “the kind of men that everyone has said for the last 10 years should be ashamed of themselves.”

While Stu agrees that Sweeney is certainly appealing to the typical male, the commercial, he believes, is excellent marketing because it is aimed not at men but at “the typical American woman” — the person “who’s buying the jeans.”

The ad, he says, asks women, “Don’t you want to look good for men?”

“What [American Eagle is] acknowledging there is, ‘Hey, men and women are attracted to each other,’ he says. “When you present an image of a woman who’s attractive to men, women might want to buy the products that make them also look attractive to men, and that’s okay.”

But for years, the primary goal of marketing — to sell goods and services — was supplanted by DEI, body positivity, and other progressive agendas, often at the expense of profit.

The fact that American Eagle is returning to agenda-free marketing is evidence that the cultural tides are turning.

“This ad would not have happened a few years ago,” even “just two years ago,” Glenn says.

The problem, he explains, was never that companies included diverse body types in their marketing campaigns. In fact, that’s necessary to appeal to a broad audience. The problem was that for several years, nearly all advertising was “glorifying [being] fat” — a move straight out of the progressive playbook.

What it did, Stu explains, is normalize and encourage people toward mediocrity, but that’s not what America is about. America is about excellence and “aspiring towards something.”

To hear more of Glenn and Stu’s commentary, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.