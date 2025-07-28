How California's inevitable FUEL CRISIS could affect YOU

California Democrats are shocked that they can’t find a buyer for a refinery, after running the previous refinery out of town with their policies.



“They’re scrambling because they have driven all of the refineries out of business in California. They’ve got so much regulation and more regulation coming. They haven't built a new refinery in California for decades,” BlazeTV host Glenn Beck explains, noting that the Phillips 66 and Valero refineries are closing.

“They can’t find a buyer. Well, I wonder why, California. I mean, who would want to do that? Who would want to buy a refinery in California where they’re constantly trying to put you out of business?” Glenn asks.

“Who’s going to make the gas?”

“It’s already $8 a gallon because it has to be a special blend. They have all of these things that are only for California. So these refineries are making the special blend for California. You lose two refineries, two in the state of California,” he continues

And while most Americans are not in California, that doesn’t mean we won’t be affected.

“There's going to be a gas shortage everywhere else,” Glenn warns.

“You’re going to see $10-, $12-gallon gasoline in California because they will have to pay for it. They will have to pay for the refining somewhere else.”

“And they still don’t get it. They still don’t get it. They’re still adding more EPA laws, more laws about gasoline in California and refining in California. Two refineries are about to shut down. And these people wonder why,” he adds.

