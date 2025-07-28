Trump is listening: Finding out what Ghislaine Maxwell knows

The Department of Justice has suddenly appeared to be making some serious headway in the Epstein case, as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has taken the time to interview Epstein’s convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: What do you know?” Blanche wrote in a post on X.

Despite the positive optics, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler hasn’t totally forgiven the DOJ just yet.

“How do we even react to this? How about someone ask Attorney General Pam Bondi, ‘How exactly did you conclude that there was no client list, no blackmail operation, and that Epstein definitively committed suicide with the Department of Justice having never ever spoken to Ghislaine Maxwell?” Wheeler asks on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“You might be wondering, ‘Why is Liz not happy about this development that the Department of Justice is actually going to pursue an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell,’ who, by the way, is the only person serving in prison for anything related to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes against children,” she continues.

While it’s taken far too long for progress to be made, Wheeler is “grateful” that the DOJ seems to have heard concerns like her own.

“Your voices, they make a difference,” Wheeler says. “And I feel like when those of us in President Trump’s base or just those of us as American citizens, as voters, when we raise our voices and let our opinions be known, sometimes it feels like we’re just shouting into the void.”

“And I want to assure you as someone who is both part of the base and standing beside you, but someone who also has a view into the inside, you are not shouting into the void,” she continues, adding, “President Trump is listening to his base.”

