Trump blasts Democrats on Epstein files during Scotland trip: 'The whole thing is a hoax!'

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the controversy over the Epstein files and called it a "hoax" in a rant from his luxury golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.

Some supporters of the president have criticized the administration after Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the files were on her desk, awaiting release, and then later said there were none to release. Trump has said the accusations about the files are false and called them a "Democrat hoax."

'Those files were run by these people, they were run by my enemies. If there was anything in there, they would have used them for the election.'

The president was responding to a question from a reporter who asked him if he would have to be informed if his name were found in the files related to the Epstein case.

"Well, I haven't been overly interested in it, you know. It's a hoax that's been built up way beyond proportion," Trump responded.

"I can say this, those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by [former FBI Director James] Comey, they were run by [former Attorney General Merrick] Garland, they were run by [former President Joe] Biden, and all of the people that actually ran the government, including the autopen. Those files were run for four years by those people," he added.

"If they had anything, I assume they would have released it," Trump said. "The whole thing is a hoax!"

The president has sued the Wall Street Journal over a report that he sent Epstein a letter with the drawing of a nude woman for his 50th birthday. Trump denied that he had ever sent the letter.

"They ran the files. I was running against somebody that ran the files," Trump continued, referring to Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election. "If they had something, they would have released. Now, they can easily put something in the files that's a phony."

He gave the infamous example of the dossier that was used to spark the investigation into Russian collusion against Trump officials.

"Think of it, those files were run by these people; they were run by my enemies," he added. "If there was anything in there, they would have used them for the election."

Trump has previously said that he rejects the support of anyone who buys into the "hoax" of the Epstein files.

In response to the criticism, the president ordered Bondi to request the release of grand jury testimony from investigations into Epstein and his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell. One of the judges presiding over two of the cases said the court's hands were tied because of rules set up by the appeals court and denied the request. Other requests are pending and are not subject to the same rules.

Trump is on a private visit to Scotland that is scheduled for four days.

