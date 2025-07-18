Trump reverses course, orders release of Epstein grand jury testimony

After media members accused President Trump of writing a friendly letter to Jeffrey Epstein and even drawing him a picture for his 50th birthday, the president decided late Thursday that more files related to Epstein should be released.

Trump had increasingly voiced his disdain for Democrat and media pressure, saying leftists were pushing more hoaxes like the "fully discredited" Russia dossier and former first son Hunter Biden's "Laptop from Hell."

It seems the president was finally pushed too far after the Wall Street Journal published a piece about his relationship with Epstein, which Trump vehemently denied, even telling the outlet he would sue.

"I'm gonna sue the Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else," Trump said.

Then, just after 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, the president took to Truth Social to let the world know he had had enough.

'President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.'

While voicing his displeasure with the Epstein saga, Trump expressed a desire to put the story to rest through more transparency.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval," the president wrote. "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"



Bondi immediately responded to the president online, with a post seen by over 10 million people on X alone.

"President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

Conservatives had rallied behind Trump after he was accused of writing a creative but imaginary dialogue between himself and Epstein, accompanied by a drawing of a naked woman.

Vice President JD Vance immediately called the alleged letter "bulls**t" and asked why it had not been published nor shown to the administration for comment.

"Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk similarly said on X, “This is not how Trump talks at all. I don’t believe it.”

Despite the president's insistence that the Epstein files contained a combination of nothing-burgers and made-up information, the issue has continued to be hammered in the media in an apparent attempt to fracture his support.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Monday, Trump supporters were shocked to find out that a GOP-majority House Rules Committee shut down a possible vote in the House to release more documents related to the Epstein files.

Rep. James McGovern (D-Mass.) put forward an amendment from fellow Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.) that, if passed, would have sent a vote to the House on whether to force Bondi to "preserve and release any records related to Jeffrey Epstein."

However, Republicans voted down the motion, defeating it 7-5 with one GOP member voting alongside Democrats.

With Trump stepping in to order the release, it seems the GOP faithful can get what they were asking for directly from the pen of the president.

