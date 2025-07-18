When I brought the truth to Congress, Democrats lost their minds

Democrats have dragged anti-law enforcement violence into the political mainstream. We’ve never seen this level of shameless rhetoric — let alone open justification of violence — from a major American political party in our history.

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, I opened my testimony by reading direct quotes from Democrats calling for violence. I also cited the 830% spike in assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. I even pleaded with Democrats to stop encouraging threats against law enforcement.

Democrats’ goal was obvious: Slow the hearing down, bore the public, and turn a losing argument into a sleepy C-SPAN rerun.

That’s when Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) lost it.

After just one minute's worth of testimony, Thompson interrupted me mid-statement and demanded a vote to strike my remarks from the record. He failed. I reclaimed my time and continued.

A quick reminder: Thompson chaired the January 6th Select Committee — the entire purpose of which was to blame President Trump for a riot he didn’t cause. Trump explicitly told supporters to remain peaceful and go home. But when I confronted Thompson and his colleagues with their own words — when I showed that they had actually called for violence—he tried to shut me up.

We already knew he was a hypocrite. He just confirmed it.

What triggered him exactly? Maybe it was me quoting a Democrat who told Axios, “There needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.” Or the one who said, “Civility isn’t working,” and told activists to prepare for “violence.”

Maybe it was when I reminded the room that Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) had been indicted for interfering with federal officers at an ICE facility. Or when I listed attacks on the Department of Homeland Security personnel in Alvarado, McAllen, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Linda Vista.

I didn’t even get into the stack of quotes from Democrats calling DHS officers “Nazis,” “terrorists,” or “the Gestapo.” I had pages of them. But with only five minutes to testify, I picked the highlights.

Later in the hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) — who showed up late and left early — picked up where his colleagues left off. He said ICE was “terrorizing” illegal immigrants. He accused ICE of jailing a child with his parents instead of separating the family, apparently unaware that he was criticizing the very policy he demands.

The rest of the hearing dragged on for seven hours.

Democrats used procedural games to stall for time, forcing vote after vote on irrelevant subpoenas. Their goal was obvious: Slow the hearing down, bore the public, and turn a losing argument into a sleepy C-SPAN rerun. Not a single Democrat asked a question of any Republican witness until the very last minute.

I was barely paying attention by then.

When Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said my name, I thought she was a staffer. I didn’t recognize her. I assumed she might be a delegate from one of the territories Americans forget they own.

She shuffled between reading from her Trapper Keeper and trying to deliver rhetorical questions that might eventually lead to something substantive. Then came her big moment.

She asked if I agreed with her description of a detention facility incident.

RELATED: ‘Democrats clearly weren't prepared’: Blaze News contributor schools libs on border crisis in fiery hearing

Homeland Security Committee

I told her flatly that I wasn’t going to take her word for it — and yes, I support detaining illegal aliens during removal proceedings. That’s the law. Her response was dramatic. She looked like someone had slammed on the brakes while she was mid-sentence. Head thrown back. Eyes wide. Total shock.

She tried to recover, flipped back to her notes, and asked if I agreed that Democrats have the authority to just walk into ICE facilities and call it “oversight.”

I reminded her I’ve written about this extensively — including right here at Blaze News — and that no, Democrats can’t just show up at a federal detention center and expect to play dress-up as immigration watchdogs. I told her I was doing my best to keep them out of jail.

Then, of course, she brought up Jeffrey Epstein.

At first, I considered thanking her for finally connecting mass illegal immigration to the topic of sex trafficking — but the exchange went in a different direction. She claimed I had reversed my position on the Epstein investigation to match the Trump administration’s narrative.

False.

Since Axios published its memo announcing the case closure, I’ve criticized that decision every single day — on air, in print, on social media, and in private. I haven’t backed off an inch. I called her a liar because she was lying. That clip went viral, and I’m glad it did.

If Ansari had taken the time to read my previous commentary — especially at Blaze News — she might’ve avoided the embarrassment. Maybe it’s time she got a subscription.