Child entertainer Ms. Rachel faces bitter backlash over video with pro-Hamas photographer

A popular child entertainer is getting lambasted online for posting a video with a pro-Palestinian photographer whom many accuse of being a Hamas sympathizer.

Rachel Accurso has millions of followers on YouTube and other social media platforms and has garnered billions of views, which led to a deal with Netflix. But many of her previous supporters have vowed to boycott her after she boosted photographer Motaz Azaiza.

'Millions of kids consume her content. To expose them to Motaz is to expose them to the Palestine death cult.'

Azaiza is a Palestinian photographer who has earned praise for covering the war in the Gaza Strip, but he's also been excoriated for a post that encouraged people to join the violence perpetrated by Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Ms. Rachel, who makes content for toddlers, posted a video to her 3.4 million followers with her 'friend,' Palestinian journalist Motaz. Azaiza has called on his followers to support the 'resistance' and celebrated Yahya Sinwar," author Hen Mazzig responded.

"Ms Rachel is a Hamas supporting sell out who ... platforms Palestinians that advocate the kidnapping of Israeli children. She is now collaborating with Motaz, a Gazan who praises Hamas and who openly encouraged rape, murder, and kidnapping — including of children, on October 7th," journalist Emily Schrader said.

"Has Ms. Rachel ever featured an Israeli child on her show to raise awareness about the thousands of orphans in Israel whose parents were murdered in the war Hamas launched?" writer and speaker Yoni Michanie asked. "Or to highlight the trauma of enduring nights in bomb shelters? Because I haven't seen any examples yet."

Accurso has been accused of spreading anti-Israel propaganda about the war in Gaza by an organization battling anti-Semitism. And the entertainer has claimed that her Christian faith leads her to celebrate Pride Month and LGBTQ causes.

Azaiza was named one of the top 100 most influential people by Time magazine in 2024.

