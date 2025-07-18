Journalist at Trump assassination attempt says he got PTSD — from Trump supporters

A journalist is facing ridicule from online critics after he admitted that the anger of Trump supporters led to him taking "trauma leave" after the attempted assassination of the president in Butler, Pennsylvania.

CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane told Chuck Todd that he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and had to miss work because of what he experienced on July 13, 2024.

'You saw it in the eyes. The reaction of the people. They were coming for us.'

"For those of us there, it was such a horror, because you saw an emerging America," said MacFarlane.

"And it wasn't the shooting, Chuck. I got diagnosed with PTSD within 48 hours. I got put on trauma leave, not because, I think, of the shooting, but because — you saw it in the eyes, the reaction of the people. They were coming for us!" he continued.

"If he didn't jump out with his fist, they were going to come kill us!" he added, referring to the president.

"I know," Todd responded.

Video of MacFarlane's comments were posted on social media, where they quickly went viral.

Many ridiculed MacFarlane for focusing on his own trauma rather than the tragedy of the innocent bystander who was killed or the attempt on the president's life.

"He's the real hero!" joked Greg Gutfeld about MacFarlane on his late night show.

"He is," responded panelist Joe DeVito. "And I hope he got some other good medical advice from his gynecologist!"

A government accountability report released by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Saturday suggested that a campaign staffer compromised the president's safety in Butler when he or she made the Secret Service deviate from its security plan for the sake of optics.

