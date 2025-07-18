James O’Keefe secretly spied on by US government, shines a light on DC corruption

Manhattan federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, daughter of James Comey, was fired from the U.S. Attorney’s Office this week — after being a prosecutor in the case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and later against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

But that’s not all she's linked to.

“She also happens to be involved, or was involved, in the same district that was involved in the FBI raids on your home, your newsroom,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales tells James O’Keefe on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

O’Keefe, founder of O’Keefe Media Group, is notorious for his work exposing corruption at some of the highest levels via sting operations that often begin with a simple swipe on a dating app.

And the corporate and government entities O’Keefe targets have made it clear they are not fond of his work.

“What happened with me is they went shopping to eight different magistrate judges in 2020,” O’Keefe tells Gonzales.

“To try to get these secret subpoenas that are reserved for terrorists and traffickers, child traffickers, you know, drug traffickers, serious criminal conspiracies.”

“And they got these magistrate judges to grant them all these secret warrants to spy on me for a year. And then after spying on me, they went to another magistrate judge, Sarah Cave, and SDNY, and they presented probable cause,” he continues, noting that the document explaining why they raided his newsroom has been completely redacted.

“If you think your government is going to be transparent about sex traffickers, but they can’t even be transparent about why they raided a newsroom,” he says. “There’s only one thing that’s not redacted on this document. It's a footnote that says — an FBI agent is writing this, and he says, ‘I have learned amongst other things that cell phones are capable of sending emails.’”

“So this is a clown show. This is not even serious. This is just absurd. Completely absurd,” he adds.

O’Keefe does have a theory as to why the documents regarding the raid of his home and business were fully redacted.

“In my case, with the redaction you just saw, there probably are confidential FBI informants at Project Veritas,” he tells Gonzales. “I was raided during the Project Veritas time. So the FBI has to protect the names of their sources.”

Despite the action taken against O’Keefe, he hasn’t given up on his mission to expose corruption in those the American people are told to trust — and is expanding it with his new series, “American Swiper.”

