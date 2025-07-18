Left-wing activist arrested in brutal attack on reporter at anti-ICE protest in Seattle

The attack on a right-wing independent reporter at a Seattle anti-ICE protest has led to the arrest of a man who denies he is affiliated with Antifa but admits to being a left-wing activist.

Jeremy Lawson, 33, made a court appearance on Thursday after being accused of assaulting Cam Higby, who was covering the protests in June.

'It's a group of these Antifa guys. ... I film them committing crimes, and they don't like that.'

Higby told KOMO-TV he was left with a concussion and head trauma despite wearing tactical gear that included a helmet. He is still recovering from the alleged beating and says he went to the emergency room that night seeking medical attention.

Higby says he was targeted by left-wing activists because he was documenting their illegal activities.

"It's a group of these Antifa guys," he said to KOMO. "I film them committing crimes, and they don't like that."

Before his arrest, Lawson admitted to being a left-wing activist but claimed he was not connected to Antifa.

"I have nothing against Higby and wasn't at the protest that night," he claimed in a statement to the Center Square. "I am an IWW advocate (Industrial Workers of the World) and a Black Panther supporter and only want to unionize the working poor, create equality in the workplace and take back the means of production. ... I'm in no way affiliated with Antifa."

He also said that he's lost his job because of the accusations.

Lawson is facing a charge of felony assault in the second degree.

"I hope it sends a message that people will eventually get caught, and I won't be deterred from going into the field," Higby said to KOMO.

KOMO included the video of the assault in their news report below. It shows Higby on the ground as he is assaulted, and then he defends himself with the use of pepper spray.

Prosecutors argued that Lawson was a safety risk based on messages he posted on social media as well as private texts to Higby that unnerved the victim.

In the exchange via text, a person identifying as Lawson used Higby's legal name, which isn't public. He then added that he wouldn't rest until "justice was served" and made a reference to the neighborhood where Higby lives.

Prosecutor Jonathan Arnold also cited a message on social media where Lawson claimed innocence but added that he supported the assault of Higby.

A judge set his bail at $75,000. Criminal records show that Lawson pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and resisting arrest in a previous case.

