Migrant accused of rape, sending funds and weapons to African militants also allegedly has violent nickname

Complaints about raucous parties at a Northern Maryland short-term rental led to an indictment of a Cameroonian immigrant for allegedly sending funds to support a separatist military group in his homeland trying to create a new nation named "Ambazonia."

Residents of a neighborhood in Damascus griped to WBFF-TV about the constant parties at a for-profit rental where they witnessed people allegedly going to the bathroom in the open and shooting off fireworks.

WBFF spoke to the owner at the time, who dismissed the complaints in July 2024.

“If my neighbors have a concern, they should have written to me," said Eric Tataw at the time.

In May, Tataw was indicted on charges related to funds, personnel, and weapons that he allegedly sent to the "Amba Boys" to support a campaign of violence against civilians in the effort to establish Ambazonia. Tataw, who has a large social media presence, allegedly sent at least $100,000 to the group, some of which was reportedly spent on acquiring AK-47s.

The militants are known for committing acts of mutilation called "Garriing" against civilians, and Tataw reportedly referred to himself as the “Garri Master,” or master of mutilation, according to prosecutors.

WBFF reported that Tataw was also being held without bond for accusations that he raped a young woman and held her against her will.

Human Rights Watch praised the arrest of Tataw, as well as the arrest of another accused militant.

"While arrests like those of Tataw ... may be steps in the right direction, justice is still painfully slow. Other alleged perpetrators of grave abuse, including government forces, should be brought to account for the serious crimes committed against civilians in Cameroon," the group said in a statement.

