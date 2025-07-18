BREAKING: Bombshell documents referred to DOJ expose Obama's direct role in Russia hoax

Shortly after Donald Trump shocked the world by winning the 2016 election, the media and deep state actors began work to subvert his win. The public-facing campaign began when BuzzFeed published an unvetted dossier compiled by a former British spy at the behest of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

To recap, the Clinton campaign funneled money to the Democratic National Committee, which hired a law firm to then hire an opposition research firm, Fusion GPS, which hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compose the since-debunked briefing.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is now alleging that the campaign-funded document formed the basis of a "treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.”

“Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016," Gabbard wrote on X Friday, "intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President [Donald Trump], subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

The documents show around the beginning of December 2016, the U.S. intelligence community compiled an assessment for then-President Obama concluding, “Russia ‘did not impact recent U.S. election results’ by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure.”

She added, “Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled ‘based on new guidance.’ This key intelligence assessment was never published.”

The documents point to Obama ordering FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to direct their agencies to "create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months.”

The day after the reported meeting, leaks appeared in the Washington Post and NBC News. The DNI report details “whistleblower emails” it says prove Clapper and Brennan used the Steele dossier as the basis to put forward a false narrative.

“This betrayal concerns every American," Gabbard wrote. "The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again.”

The DNI referred the newly revealed documents to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution.

Public reaction was swift. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said on X that the revelations show that “it was all a giant HOAX.” He then called on the Department of Justice to “investigate and prosecute.”

“This is surreal," Gen. Mike Flynn, former national security adviser in Trump's first term, said on X. "Here in America, the Director of National Intelligence @DNIGabbard is now stating emphatically that a former President of the United States @BarackObama attempted a coup against the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.”

The full trove of documents released Friday can be found here.

This is a developing story.