7 actions to get the truth about Epstein

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler doesn’t expect a “whodunit” Epstein list full of elite criminals gift wrapped and dropped on her doorstep, but she does expect some answers — which is why she’s compiled a list outlining how she believes the American people can get them.

First on her list is getting Ghislaine Maxwell, who procured underage girls for Epstein, to testify before Congress.

“Worst-case scenario, she either tells lies or produces nothing. She just wants attention. Best-case scenario, she actually gives you leads to answer some of these questions that we don’t have answers to,” Wheeler explains on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

Wheeler believes that another step the congressional hearings should take is inviting the forensic pathologists, who publicly stated that the wounds on Jeffrey Epstein’s body following his death were incongruent with the medical examiner’s findings, to testify as well.

“We were told he committed suicide. We were told it was suicide by hanging,” Wheeler says, citing one forensic pathologist’s belief that it was “homicide by strangulation.”

“Congress should invite them to testify, and they should question them, and then they should subpoena the medical examiner and the Bureau of Prisons, and they should say, ‘Okay, your findings have been contested,’” she explains.

Former Trump cabinet member and U.S. attorney Alex Acosta, whose original non-prosecution agreement in the Epstein trial stirred up widespread controversy, is another interesting character who Wheeler believes should testify in front of Congress.

Acosta’s emails mysteriously vanished after he alleged that he was told to steer clear of Epstein because he was an intelligence asset.

“For the love of all that is good, if this man said that, he must have had a basis for why he said that. Please edify us,” she says, noting that if Trump and Elon were to make up, Elon and his “DOGE bros” could “do a forensic analysis and find out what actually happened to Alex Acosta’s emails.”

“Let’s find out what happened to Alex Acosta’s emails because something tells me it’s not a migration issue,” she says.

William Burns is another mysterious player with ties to Epstein, and Wheeler believes he should be called before Congress as well.

“William Burns was the under secretary of state who, while he was the under secretary of state, met with Jeffrey Epstein three different times in three different locations, and very shortly thereafter became the CIA director,” she says. “His official narrative was, ‘Oh, he was just consulting with Jeffrey Epstein about, you know, transitioning to the civilian sector.’”

“No, something doesn’t ring true there. And if something doesn’t ring true, that person who said the thing that doesn’t ring true should be hauled in front of Congress and questioned about it,” she adds.

The executive branch also can play a role in getting the truth out to Americans. Wheeler says these include Pam Bondi “releasing these documents and keeping her mouth shut on Fox News.”

“There is also something that can be done by or with the judicial branch,” Wheeler explains, noting that Alan Dershowitz has claimed that he has seen the Epstein client list but cannot reveal it publicly because of nondisclosure orders.

“He said that there are several judges who have in their power the ability, I believe, to release him from those nondisclosure orders,” she says, before getting to her last point.

“So that brings us, of course, to this final thing that needs to happen in the process of accountability, and that final thing is a special prosecutor,” Wheeler concluded.

Much like Charlie Kirk's proposal earlier this week, Wheeler’s suggestions are concrete, positive examples of actions the Department of Justice under Pam Bondi can take to restore the trust of the American people.

