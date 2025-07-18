Exclusive: In-N-Out president says for the first time her family is moving out of California to a red state

The president of the iconic California hamburger company In-N-Out has announced for the first time that California's policies have driven her family to move to a red state.

Lynsi Snyder made the comments to Allie Beth Stuckey on the Blaze Media podcast "Relatable," which was published Friday. The company had previously announced that they were expanding into Tennessee, but Snyder went on to explain that her entire family had decided to move from California.

'Raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here.'

"We're building an office in Franklin, so I'm actually moving out there," Snyder said.

"How do you feel about that?" Stuckey asked. "You're a California girl through and through, right?"

"Yeah. I really loved living in Northern California, and I am so thankful that I grew up there because I think it changed a lot of who I am today," Snyder replied. "I think I would be different if I had been raised in Southern California."

She went on to say that there were a lot of great things about California but that the state's policies had driven her out.

"Raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here," she explained. "Now, the bulk of our stores are still going to be here in California, but it will be wonderful having an office out there, growing out there, and being able to have the family and other people's families out there."

Snyder said the company would give her employees a "longer runway" to make it easier to plan the move out by 2030.

Stuckey asked if she was still tied to the line of demarcation she had set against growing into the East Coast, and Snyder suggested that line was softening.

"Florida has begged us, and we're still saying no. The East Coast states, we're still saying no," Snyder said.

Snyder, who is the granddaughter of the founders of In-N-Out, also talked about her path of developing her Christian faith. She said that keeping the high standards for the company was a part of her showing her faith in God and respect for her parents and grandparents.

"Lynsi shares the untold story of In-n-Out’s early years and the hardship she went through before becoming the successful business leader she is," Stuckey said about the interview.

"She has an incredible testimony and is so passionate about serving God and glorifying Him in everything she and the company does," Stuckey said. "Her journey to Jesus is raw and redemptive. You will be so encouraged."

