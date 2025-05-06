Antifa and far-left agitators take over University of Washington building, start fire: Report

Antifa and anti-Israel protesters temporarily took over a building on the University of Washington's campus Monday afternoon and later apparently set small fires to express opposition to the college's partnership with Boeing.

"The University of Washington is a direct partner in the genocide of the Palestinian people through its allegiance to its partnership with Boeing. RALLY NOW outside of the [Interdisciplinary Engineering Building] to take action with these students, alongside the people of Palestine and their brave resistance. Wear a mask, and cover identifiable features," Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return UW said on Instagram.

'The fire went on for 45 minutes before anything was done.'

Cam Higby with Today Is America was reporting on scene during the takeover and filmed a crowd dressed in black bloc blocking private security from getting close to the engineering building. The initial set of Seattle police officers was similarly pushed back by the mob.

"They took over the engineering building, blocked buses and fire trucks in the street, lit fires, and gathered rocks to throw at the police. They threw several Lime scooters and bikes into fire, and the lithium batteries exploded intermittently. The fire went on for 45 minutes before anything was done," Higby told Blaze Media.

The fire that was set in the middle of the road grew so big that it came dangerously close to campus buildings.

Additional officers from Seattle and state police then arrived and set up a perimeter to keep the crowd away as law enforcement moved into the building to arrest the occupiers who were still inside.

"Death to the police!" one masked man shouted at officers.

A UW spokesman told ABC News that around 30 people were arrested for trespassing, property destruction, and disorderly conduct. Some of the arrestees were charged with conspiracy to commit all three of those charges and will be referred to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

SUPER UW said on Tuesday that a few of those arrested were already being released from custody.

