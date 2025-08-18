Day-care worker accused of child abuse; father of alleged victim posts images of 1-year-old son's mangled face

A Georgia day-care worker is accused of child abuse, and the alleged victim's father posted images of his 1-year-old son's mangled face on Facebook.

Bainbridge police told WCTV-TV that 54-year-old Yvette Thurston was arrested last Monday and faces charges of first-degree aggravated battery and three counts of first-degree child abuse.

'I have been instructed to not comment about the events of this past week.'

The station, citing Chief Magistrate Ann Marie Emmons, said Thurston's bond was set at $44,000 for all four charges.

Thurston has bonded out of the Decatur County Jail, WCTV reported, citing jail records.

Thurston was identified as an employee at Little Blessings Child Care, where the reported incident allegedly took place, the station said.

Cory Weeks — the father of the alleged victim — shared images on Facebook of his 1-year-old boy's mangled face and said the injuries took place on his son's first day at the day care.

Weeks added in the Facebook post that "we were told another child in Clay's class did this type of damage with a plastic toy" and that he watched day-care surveillance video with police and that "nothing we saw was for the fainthearted, especially happening to such an innocent soul."

WCTV reported that specific details about the case were not immediately released, but the station added that investigators confirmed that officers viewed day-care surveillance video that contributed to the investigation.

Bainbridge police added to WCTV that the boy was treated at an area hospital.

The station said representatives affiliated with the day care didn't immediately comment about the alleged incident.

WRDW-TV reported that Little Blessings Child Care is affiliated with the Bainbridge Church of God, according to the day-care facility's social media page.

Video of a service at the church was posted Sunday on YouTube. After the 15-minute mark, the video switches to audio-only, and after the 17-minute mark, someone — presumably the pastor — begins speaking. The audio is noticeably lower, and the individual speaking tells the congregation that "I have been instructed to not comment about the events of this past week. However, what I am doing, I'm gonna just ask that we stand, and I'm gonna ask that we all come together." The audio then goes silent; the audio is restored just after the 20-minute mark at a higher volume.

Blaze News on Monday reached out to the church's pastor, business administrator, and day-care director for comment, leaving voicemails for all three. None of the three on Monday immediately replied to Blaze News' requests for comment. A Google search for the church indicates that it isn't open until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Investigator Mark Esquivel of the Bainbridge police on Monday told Blaze News that the case remains an "open investigation" and that there are "a lot of people to talk to," including those in the church's administration.

