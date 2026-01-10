Pope Leo calls out 'inclusive' language as a painful, 'Orwellian' movement in the West

Pope Leo XIV says Western nations need to guarantee the freedom of expression.

The pope gave his "State of the World" speech from the Vatican in Vatican City on Friday and delivered remarks that may agitate some of his more liberal followers.

'A new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding.'

Real name Robert Prevost, the noted Chicago White Sox fan championed free speech when he explained that words need to once again be used to "express distinct and clear realities."

This is paramount in order to engage in "authentic dialogue," the Catholic leader continued, noting that truth-telling is necessary for "preventing conflicts."

This led Pope Leo into pointing out a "paradox" in modern self-expression in the West, which only strengthens his belief in the idea that freedom of speech and expression should be guaranteed.

"It is painful to see how, especially in the West, the space for genuine freedom of expression is rapidly shrinking," the pope said. "At the same time, a new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fueling it."

The 70-year-old explained that the inclusivity paradox leads to other consequences, such as the restriction of human rights, including "freedom of conscience."

Those were not the only remarks the pope gave that were seemingly controversial. Rather, he also spoke strongly against the act of surrogacy.

Leo XIV said that surrogacy amounts to transforming gestation into a "negotiable service" that violates the dignity of both the child and the mother. Surrogacy reduces the baby to a "product," the pope said, and causes a mother to exploit her body and the generative process, which distorts "the original relational calling of the family."

Observers of the speech, reportedly including 184 ambassadors from states that have diplomatic relations with the Vatican, also heard the pope condemn assisted suicide as a form of "deceptive" compassion.

The leader said that the elderly and isolated — "who at times struggle to find a reason to continue living" — should be offered solutions to their suffering, such as "palliative care ... rather than encouraging deceptive forms of compassion such as euthanasia."

Leo concluded his speech by emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue and living in truth. He added that a "peaceful world" is built by those who act from humble hearts.

