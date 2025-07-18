Unmasking the elite: O'Keefe's ‘American Swiper’ exposes mishandling of Epstein scandal

We live in an era when seeking the truth is like trying to catch the wind. Government and big corporations lead us through a land of smoke and mirrors, feeding us lie after lie to keep us perpetually trapped in the dark.

While many people have given up trying to find truth altogether, others have gotten more creative in their methods. One of those people is investigative reporter James O’Keefe, founder of O’Keefe Media Group, an undercover investigative organization notorious for conducting sting operations targeting the most corrupt government and corporate entities.

OMG just expanded its platform to include a new series called “American Swiper,” which aims to expose corruption, bias, and misconduct using undercover citizen journalists and hidden cameras. From intelligence agents and politicians to corporate bigwigs and media outlets, nobody’s secrets are safe.

Earlier this month as part of its "American Swiper" series, OMG released an audio recording of Rami Hassan, a deputy senior national intelligence officer at the FBI. On the recording, Hassan is heard telling his undercover date that law enforcement mishandled the Epstein case.

On the latest episode of “Normal World,” O’Keefe joined Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and Angela Boggs to dig into the Epstein scandal that somehow just keeps getting bigger.

The panel first revisits the audio capturing Hassan’s apparent admission.

“I’m with FBI. It’s a s**t show. I do a lot of kind of countering white supremacy things,” he said. “Although the last two and half years, I was at the White House and then kind of got moved back … with the new administration coming in.”

Hassan’s trained date then cleverly segued to the subject of Epstein. “Small coincidence, but I’ve been watching the Epstein documentary …” she began before Hassan interjected.

“They [FBI] were trying to … release some of the files — like the White House was … it’s just messy,” he said, according to the recording, before confessing that law enforcement “turned a blind eye” or “missed things” regarding the Epstein case.

What Hassan told a stranger, O’Keefe says, is “very similar to what Attorney General Pam Bondi did in April” this year. In another sting operation, OMG video shows Bondi telling an undercover journalist that “there's tens of thousands of videos” that the DOJ has to sort through.

“The question I have is why did the Attorney General and [Hassan] disclose this information to a stranger in a public place before they disclosed it to the American people?” says O’Keefe, who thinks at this point we need to consider making everything “unredacted.”

“I recognize the world is glued together by secrets. … You can't do a military strike against bad people if they know that you're coming, right? ... But I think at this point, things are so out of balance,” he says. “Everything's redacted. Everything's a lie.”

As for the DOJ and FBI’s joint memo claiming Epstein’s client list “doesn’t exist,” O’Keefe says the “no-evidence argument” is always “a red flag.”

“In fairness to the Department of Justice, perhaps it's not what the MAGA people want it to be. But I would bet you a hundred bucks that there's something there … that they don’t want us to see,” he says.

To hear more of his take and more about other OMG sting operations, watch the episode above.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.