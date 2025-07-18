Teen arrested after allegedly saying 7 words that led to airplane evacuation. But mom says it was just a joke.

An unnamed Missouri teen had been visiting friends in South Florida and was set Monday to return home to Kansas City on a Spirit Airlines flight out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

'I don't believe he acted criminally. He was acting as an immature 16-year-old in my opinion.'

Flight 1332 was scheduled to depart at 2:37 p.m. Monday, according to flight tracker Flightradar24. However, the flight would not depart until more than five hours later — at 7:44 p.m. — due to an alleged disturbance in the cabin that ignited concern among passengers and crew members.

Authorities claim that a teen passenger made a false bomb threat.

The Miami Herald reported that the 16-year-old suspect said, "I have a bomb in my pocket."

Spirit Airlines told WTVJ-TV that the commercial airliner taxied to a remote location, and passengers were safely deplaned. Law enforcement inspected the aircraft and cleared the plane after not finding any explosive devices.

People magazine reported that Spirit Airlines lost approximately $50,000 in connection with the incident.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies took the teen into custody.

The teenager faces charges of criminal mischief over $1,000 and false report of a bomb or explosive, according to the sheriff's office.

The Herald noted that a woman who said she’s the teen’s mother indicated that her son was sitting on the plane as it was set to depart when he made the statement — and a woman in the aisle next to his seat reported it.

But the teen's mother added to the Herald that her son is a "good kid" and that the remark was a "slang joke" about his masculinity and not a bomb threat.

The teen's father asked a judge for leniency during a Tuesday hearing in juvenile court.

"I would just like to ask for grace in this matter," Phillip Schmidt said, according to WTVJ. "I don't believe he acted criminally. He was acting as an immature 16-year-old in my opinion."

However, the judge was not swayed by this argument and ordered the teen to undergo a psychological evaluation and remain in custody at a juvenile facility.

