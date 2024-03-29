New York Times writer mocked and ridiculed for regurgitating bizarre NPR claim against Israel in Gaza war

New York Times columnist Nick Kristof posted a bizarre claim from an NPR report against Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and they were both ridiculed mercilessly on social media.

Kristof reposted a report that there were an impossibly high number of relief trucks that were being held up by Israel on Thursday morning.

"[Jane Arraf] of @NPR quotes a Jordanian official as saying that 30,000 aid trucks are stuck at the Egypt/Gaza border, waiting for Israeli approval to enter Gaza, with some Jordanian trucks stuck there for the last two months. Meanwhile Gaza kids starve," wrote Kristof.

Here's the section of the NPR report Kristof was referencing:

While the U.S. says those shipments have increased recently to as many as 200 trucks a day, it's still much less, Leila, than the roughly 500 trucks of aid that aid officials say are desperately needed. A Jordanian official says 30,000 trucks are backed up at the main border crossing with Egypt, waiting for Israeli approval to enter. He says some of Jordan's own aid trucks have been waiting in line for two months there.

'Dumb and malicious'

Critics on social media immediately took Kristof and NPR to task for circulating such an obviously exaggerated accusation.

"Nick, I realize you’re an idiot, but does that sound right to you? 30 THOUSAND trucks?" responded Jonathan Greenburg. He went on to calculate that 30,000 trucks would take up 271 miles of street space.

"That’s twice the distance from Kerem Shalom to Amman, where @janearraf’s idiot source is feeding her fake statistics because he knows hacks like you are dumb and malicious enough to believe anything you’re fed," he added.

"They don’t even try to make their propaganda believable and the all stars in the Western media lap it up because OF COURSE the Jews have kept a line of trucks visible from Mars waiting at the Gaza border!" Greenburg said.

"30,000 trucks? LOL. People with an anti-Israel mindset will believe anything. Where are all these truck drivers sleeping? Who is feeding them? Where are the satellite photos of these trucks? Why hasn't this huge line of trucks at the border received any attention before now? I mean, some basic questions that anyone with common sense would be asking," replied David Bernstein.

"That’s what happens when your fervent conviction that Israel is to blame for everything addles your ability to think reasonably," replied Eylon Levy.

"Even well-educated, well-intentioned people will believe the most ridiculous things when it comes to Israel," read another response.

"30,000 trucks stuck at the Egyptian border? You want people to believe that trucks are lined up for 300 miles awaiting inspection by Israel? Reporters from the NY Times repeat other people's lies because it's easier than making up their own," responded Joel Petlin.

"Imagine pretending there are *30,000* trucks just sitting there at the border just to bash Israel. They don’t even try to make the propaganda believable," said radio host Jason Rantz.

Kristof eventually deleted the tweet, but NPR has not yet addressed the claim in its article.



