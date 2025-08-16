As Taylor Swift announces new album, old warning from ex-psychic resurfaces

On August 13, pop icon Taylor Swift appeared on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, marking her first-ever podcast interview. During the over-two-hour episode, Swift dropped a bombshell that shook the world: She’s releasing another album. “The Life of a Showgirl,” set to drop on October 3, 2025, will be Swift’s 12th studio album.

The episode shattered viewership records, amassing over 13 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and even temporarily crashing during the livestream due to overwhelming audience numbers.

It’s safe to say that the Swiftie army is fired up.

But what about the faction of Swift’s fandom who are self-professed Christians? Should they be salivating at the thought of another album?

Last year, in one of her most viral episodes to date, Allie Beth Stuckey interviewed Jenn Nizza, an ex-psychic, about her journey from witchcraft to life in Jesus. During the episode, Nizza warned Christian Swifties: Her music is rife with demonic ideologies.

“Taylor Swift presents as this Christian-looking innocent girl years ago, and then you see the darkness boldly, blatantly,” said Nizza.

“This is strategic, I believe, on behalf of the enemy to rope people in, and then it's like, ‘Now I'm going to hit you with my agendas because you're already a cult follower.”’

Swift’s music, she warned, “boldly promotes New Age ideologies” — specifically the notion of karma and the invisible string theory.

While most are familiar with karma — the ancient Hindu belief that actions shape fate, specifically reincarnation — many have never heard of the invisible string theory.

It’s akin to the New Age concepts of “twin flames” or “soulmates,” where two people are predestined by the universe to be romantic partners, even if one or both are married, Nizza explained, calling it one of many “doctrines of demons.”

She also accused Swift of “doing witchcraft on the stage” during performances and infusing songs and music videos with anti-Christian propaganda. Nizza gave the example of the music video for Swift’s popular 2019 song “You Need to Calm Down,” which featured a group of cartoonish protesters holding signs with messages like "Adam + Eve not Adam + Steve" and "Homosexuality is a sin.”

It was clearly meant to mock Christians and paint them as “hillbillies,” said Nizza, advising Christians to “steer clear” of music that unapologetically mocks their faith.

